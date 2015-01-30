Jan 30 An unmanned Delta 2 rocket is being
prepared for launch on Saturday to put a NASA satellite into
orbit that is expected to improve drought monitoring and
flooding forecasts.
The 127-foot-tall (39-metre) rocket, built and flown by
United Launch Alliance, is scheduled to lift off from Vandenberg
Air Force Base in California at 6:20 a.m. PST (1420 GMT).
Launch originally was planned for Thursday but was delayed
24 hours due to high winds, the National Aeronautics and Space
Administration said.
United Launch Alliance, a partnership of Lockheed Martin
and Boeing, postponed the flight for one more day
so that technicians could repair insulation on the rocket that
had become detached during Thursday's launch attempt.
Perched on top of the rocket is NASA's Soil Moisture Active
Passive observatory, or SMAP, which is to spend at least three
years making precise measurements of the amount of water in
Earth's topsoil.
Soil moisture accounts for less than 1 percent of the
planet's total water reservoir, with 97 percent in the Earth's
oceans and nearly all of the rest locked in ice, said SMAP lead
scientist Dara Entekhabi of the Massachusetts Institute of
Technology.
But the tiny amount of soil moisture links the planet's
overall environmental systems, its water, energy and carbon
cycles, as well as determines whether particular regions are hit
by drought or flooding. "It's the metabolism of the system,"
Entekhabi said during a prelaunch news conference.
Currently, scientists rely largely on computer models to
account for soil moisture. SMAP is designed to provide hard
numbers of the amount of water in the soil and to do so
worldwide, every two to three days.
The launch, 2,100-pound (950-kg) spacecraft and three years
of operations is costing NASA $916 million.
(Reporting by Irene Klotz in Cape Canaveral, Florida; Editing
by Jonathan Oatis)