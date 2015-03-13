(Updates with satellites in orbit, recasts first paragraph)
By Irene Klotz
CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla., March 12 An Atlas 5 rocket
blasted off from Florida on Thursday with a quartet of NASA
science satellites designed to map bursts of energy and charged
particles triggered by criss-crossing magnetic fields around
Earth.
The 20-story-tall rocket, built and launched by United
Launch Alliance, a partnership of Lockheed Martin and
Boeing, lifted off from Cape Canaveral Air Force Station
at 10:44 p.m. EDT (0244 GMT on Friday).
Perched atop the rocket were four identical satellites
designed to fly in a pyramid formation high around Earth. The
probes were successfully delivered into their initial orbits
less than two hours after launch.
Each satellite is equipped with 25 sensors to record in
split-second detail what happens when the planet's magnetic
field lines break apart and reconnect. Data from the four probes
will be combined to produce three-dimensional maps of the
process.
Magnetic reconnection, as the phenomenon is known, is
commonplace throughout the universe, but poorly understood.
Magnetic fields are generated by planets, stars, galaxies,
black holes and other celestial objects. When field lines snap
apart and reconnect, charged particles are sent soaring into
space at nearly the speed of light, roughly 186,000 miles per
second (300,000 km per second).
On the sun, magnetic reconnection unleashes solar flares,
each as powerful as 1 million atomic bombs. Such solar activity
can trigger magnetic storms and aurora displays on Earth.
NASA is spending about $1.1 billion on the project, known as
Magnetospheric Multiscale, or MMS, in an effort to understand
how the energy is generated and released. The satellites will
fly directly into reconnection zones 44,000 to 95,000 miles
(70,811 to 152,888 km) above Earth and map what happens when
magnetic field lines realign.
"The MMS mission will conduct a definitive experiment in
space that will finally allow us to understand how magnetic
reconnection works," lead researcher Jim Burch from the
Southwest Research Institute in San Antonio, Texas, told
reporters at a pre-launch press conference.
The research may have some practical spinoffs as well.
Efforts to harness nuclear fusion in laboratories have been
stymied by magnetic reconnection, which causes temperatures to
drop in the fusion chambers.
It also may help forecasters predict dangerous solar storms,
which can knock out power grids on Earth and disrupt radio, GPS
and satellite signals.
The mission is designed to last two years.
(Reporting by Irene Klotz; Editing by Steve Gorman and Alan
Raybould)