By Irene Klotz
| CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla., June 28
carrying an experimental saucer-shaped NASA spacecraft floated
off a launch tower at the U.S. Navy's Pacific Missile Range
Facility in Kauai, Hawaii, on Saturday to test landing systems
for future missions to Mars.
The balloon - big enough to fill the Rose Bowl football
stadium in Pasadena, California - lifted off at 2:40 p.m. EDT
(1840 GMT) for what was expected to be a three-hour climb to
120,000 feet (36,576 meters) above the Pacific Ocean.
The launch, which was delayed six times this month because
of unsuitable weather, and the test were broadcast live on NASA
Television.
Once in position, the saucer-shaped Low Density Supersonic
Decelerator, or LDSD, craft will be released from the balloon so
its rocket motor can fire to blast the vehicle up to 180,000
feet (54,900 meters).
Next, a doughnut-shaped shield was to inflate, slowing the
vehicle from about 3,000 mph (4,828 kph) - roughly four times
the speed of sound - to about half that speed.
Finally, a massive, 110-foot (34-meter) diameter parachute
was to deploy to carry the vehicle to controlled splashdown in
the ocean.
"It's the largest supersonic parachute that we've ever
tested - over twice the area of the parachute that we used to
land Curiosity (rover) on Mars a couple of years ago," said NASA
engineer Dan Coatta, with the Jet Propulsion Laboratory in
Pasadena, California.
The point of the test is to put a prototype landing system
through conditions that would be experienced on Mars.
"When we're actually going to use it for real, it's going to
be on a spacecraft, entering the atmosphere of Mars at thousands
of miles per hour, so we have to come up with some way on Earth
to simulate that condition in order to prove that these things
work," Coatta said during commentary as the balloon was prepared
for launch.
The test is part of a larger technology-developing
initiative to prepare to send heavier rovers and eventually
human habitats to Mars.
