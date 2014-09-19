By Irene Klotz
| CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla., Sept. 19
CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla., Sept. 19 A cargo version
of the spaceship being developed by privately owned Space
Exploration Technologies is slated to launch early Saturday from
Cape Canaveral Air Force Station in Florida, the company's
second launch in 13 days.
Quick turnarounds between flights are expected to become
routine as SpaceX, as the California-based company is known,
adds ferrying astronauts to the International Space Station to
its fast-growing launch business.
"We are ramping up for that launch rate, and actually even
more than that," said Hans Koenigsmann, SpaceX vice president of
mission assurance. "In the future, I anticipate that this will
be the norm."
SpaceX on Tuesday won a $2.6 billion contract to design and
fly Dragon passenger ships, with a test flight targeted for
2016. NASA also awarded Boeing a $4.2 billion contract to
develop a second space taxi.
The price difference is primarily the cost of the launcher.
SpaceX's Falcon 9 rockets sell for about $61 million; Boeing
plans to buy Atlas 5 rockets, which cost about $150 million.
United Launch Alliance, a partnership of Boeing and Lockheed
Martin, manufactures and sells Atlas 5, which
predominantly are used for U.S. military missions.
SpaceX, owned and operated by technology entrepreneur Elon
Musk, is gunning for that business as well. A lawsuit is pending
in federal court contesting the U.S. Air Force's latest
non-competed award to United Launch Alliance.
SpaceX already flies cargo to the space station for NASA
under a $1.6 billion contract and has a backlog of more than 35
commercial satellite and NASA station resupply missions.
Its fourth cargo run to the station is scheduled for launch
at 2:15 a.m. (0615 GMT) on Saturday. In addition to food,
clothes and science gear for the station's crew, the Dragon
freighter carries an experimental 3-D printer, a science
instrument to monitor winds over Earth's oceans and 20 mice to
be used in experiments.
Barring delays for weather or technical issues, Saturday's
quick turnaround launch will set a company record.
"That's faster than we have ever done it. It's near the
record (for) the Cape," Koenigsmann told reporters at a
pre-launch briefing on Friday.
SpaceX flies mostly from a leased launch complex at Cape
Canaveral Air Force Station. It also has a contract with NASA
for one of the space shuttle launch pads at Kennedy Space
Center, adjacent to the Air Force base.
Beyond Florida, SpaceX has a leased and refurbished pad at
Vandenberg Air Force Base in California. It also plans to build
a new launch site near Brownsville, Texas, for commercial
satellite missions.
So far, the company's Falcon 9 rockets have flown 12 times,
all successfully.
(irene.klotz@thomsonreuters.com)