* Rocket burst into flames soon after blasting off
* Explosion poses no problem for orbiting six-member crew
* Second resupply vehicle launches in Kazakhstan
* Russian space agency offers help to ferry extra US cargo
By Irene Klotz
CAPE CANAVERAL, Florida, Oct 29 An unmanned U.S.
supply rocket exploded shortly after lifting off from a
commercial launch pad in Virginia, the first disaster since NASA
turned to private operators to run cargo to the International
Space Station.
The 14-story Antares rocket, built and launched by Orbital
Sciences Corp, blasted off from the Wallops Flight
Facility at 2222 GMT on Tuesday but burst into flames moments
later and plunged back to the ground in a massive ball of fire
and smoke.
No one was hurt in the crash, authorities said. The craft
was carrying a Cygnus cargo ship bound for the station, a $100
billion research laboratory owned and operated by 15 nations
that orbits about 260 miles (418 km) above Earth.
Another resupply vehicle, the unmanned Russian Progress
spacecraft, successfully launched from the Baikonur Cosmodrome
in Kazakhstan just hours later with nearly 3 tons of food, fuel
and supplies. That craft was due to reach the station later on
Wednesday.
The loss of the Cygnus supply vessel posed no immediate
problem for the orbiting team of six crew members - two NASA
astronauts, one from the European Space Agency and three Russian
cosmonauts - officials said.
"There was no cargo that was absolutely critical to us that
was lost on that flight. The crew is in no danger," NASA
Associate Administrator William Gerstenmaier said.
The cause of the mishap was under investigation, said Frank
Culbertson, Orbital Sciences executive vice president.
Russia's Roskomos space agency said it was ready to help
ferry extra U.S. cargo to the International Space Station if
NASA requested such assistance.
"If we get a request to urgently deliver some U.S. cargo to
the ISS with the help of our freighter, we will satisfy it," RIA
news agency quoted a senior Roskosmos official, Alexei Krasnov,
as saying. "But there has been no such request for now."
Cygnus had been due to loiter in orbit until Nov. 2, then
fly to the station so astronauts could use a robotic crane to
snare the capsule and attach it to a berthing port.
Footage of Tuesday's launch showed the Antares rising slowly
into the night sky as flames suddenly engulfed the rocket, about
11 seconds after liftoff, before the vehicle sank back downward.
Ronda Miller, manager of the Ocean Deli in Wallops Island,
Virginia, told Reuters she felt the force of the blast from the
eatery, about 5 miles (8 km) from the launch pad.
"We were standing outside waiting for it to launch and we
saw bright red, and then we saw a big black cloud, and it shook
the whole building where we work," Miller said.
Orbital Sciences stock fell 15.5 percent to a two-month low
of $25.65 in after-hours trade.
The Cygnus mission was non-military, but the company's
Antares program manager, Mike Pinkston, said the craft included
"some classified cryptographic equipment, so we do need to
maintain the area around the debris in a secure manner".
RUSSIAN ROCKET ENGINES
The accident renewed questions about the use of Russian
engines in U.S. rockets.
The Antares is powered by the AJ-26 engine built by GenCorp
Inc division Aerojet Rocketdyne. In May, an AJ-26
exploded during a ground test at NASA's Stennis Space Center in
Mississippi.
Orbital Sciences and Aerojet have not yet released the cause
of that engine failure.
Congress has been more concerned about Russian-made RD-180
engines that power United Launch Alliance's Atlas 5 rockets,
used primarily to fly U.S. military satellites.
The RD-180 has had no technical problems, but Russia has
threatened to suspend exports in response to U.S. trade
sanctions prompted by Moscow's annexation of Ukraine's Crimea
region. United Launch Alliance is a partnership of Lockheed
Martin and Boeing.
It was unclear how much Tuesday's explosion would cost
Orbital Sciences, whose flight was partly insured. The rocket
itself and the cargo ship it carried were valued at $200
million, Culbertson said.
NASA officials said damage on the ground appeared limited to
the launch facility, but its full extent was not immediately
known.
Culbertson told reporters on a conference call that the pad
was the only one certified for launching the Antares rocket, so
its repair was a top priority, adding: "We will not fly until we
understand the root cause and the corrective action to make sure
this doesn't happen again."
The Antares rocket has been launched successfully on four
prior missions. Tuesday's launch attempt had been delayed a day
after a boat sailed into a restricted safety zone beneath the
rocket's intended flight path.
Virginia-based Orbital Sciences is one of two companies NASA
has hired to fly cargo to the station after the space shuttles
were retired. Tuesday's planned flight was to be the third of
eight under the company's $1.9 billion contract with NASA.
The second U.S. supply line to the station is run by
privately owned Space Exploration Technologies, or SpaceX, which
is preparing for its fourth flight under a separate $1.6 billion
NASA contract, slated for Dec. 9.
The Cygnus carried a prototype satellite owned by Redmond,
Washington-based startup Planetary Resources Inc., which is
developing technology to mine asteroids. The company said it
still planned to have a second vehicle included on a U.S.
commercial launch in 2015.
Orbital Sciences is in the midst of merging with Alliant
Techsystems Inc's Aerospace and Defense division, a deal
that analysts expect to close sometime early next year.
