LONDON Oct 29 The unmanned U.S. supply rocket which exploded shortly after lift-off late on Tuesday was insured for around $40-50 million of losses, insurance sources said, though one pinned the loss more specifically at $48 million.

The 14-story Antares rocket, built and launched by Orbital Sciences Corp, blasted off from the Wallops Flight Facility in Virginia at 2222 GMT on Tuesday but burst into flames moments later and plunged back to the ground in a massive ball of fire and smoke.

A London spokesman for U.S. insurance broker Willis confirmed that it was the broker for the insurance risk, but declined to comment on the insured loss. (Reporting by Carolyn Cohn and Richa Naidu; editing by Matt Scuffham)