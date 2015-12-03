(Recasts with weather delay, adds details)
CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. Dec 3 Rain and cloudy
skies delayed Orbital ATK's planned resumption on Thursday of
cargo runs to the International Space Station, a year after the
company's Antares rocket exploded during launch.
An Orbital Cygnus spacecraft, perched atop an Atlas 5
rocket from United Launch Alliance - a Lockheed Martin Corp
and Boeing Co joint venture - had been slated for
liftoff at 5:55 p.m. EST (2255 GMT).
But poor weather at the seaside Florida launch site forced
ULA to postpone the launch. The next opportunity is at 5:33 p.m.
(2233 GMT) on Friday.
The Cygnus, an upgraded cargo ship, is due to carry more
than 7,700 pounds (3,500 kg) of food, clothing, supplies and
science experiments to the space station, including a prototype
satellite astronauts will put together like a Lego kit.
Also aboard are two Microsoft HoloLens headsets, which will
provide station crew - and onlookers in ground control centers -
with digitally enhanced images of whatever the astronauts are
looking at.
Dulles, Virginia-based Orbital had completed two flights
under its original $1.9 billion NASA contract, delivering about
8,400 pounds (3,800 kg) pounds of a promised 22 tons of
supplies, when Antares faltered on Oct. 28, 2014.
Investigators blamed the botched launch on a defective
turbopump in one of Antares' two main engines, a Soviet-era
motor refurbished and sold by Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings
. Exactly what went wrong remains a matter of debate,
but Aerojet paid Orbital $50 million to settle the dispute and
the companies ended their collaboration.
Orbital accelerated plans to outfit Antares with new engines
and purchased two Atlas rocket rides to fly Cygnus capsules to
the station. Orbital expects to start using its own Antares
rocket again in May 2016.
Orbital is competing against privately owned Space
Exploration Technologies, or SpaceX, and Sierra Nevada Corp for
follow-on station cargo delivery contracts, now due to be
awarded in January.
Resupplying the station has been a challenge for NASA,
following not only Orbital's accident, but the loss of a Russian
Progress ship in April and a SpaceX Dragon capsule in June.
