(Corrects typographical error in 2nd paragraph to make it 2144
GMT instead of 2104 GMT)
By Irene Klotz
CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. Dec 6 An unmanned Atlas 5
rocket blasted off from Florida on Sunday, sending a
long-awaited Orbital ATK cargo ship on its way to the
International Space Station for NASA.
The Atlas 5, built and flown by United Launch Alliance
(ULA), a partnership of Lockheed Martin and Boeing
, lifted off from Cape Canaveral Air Force Station at 4:44
p.m. EST (2144 GMT) after three days of delays to wait out poor
weather and high winds.
Sunday's launch reopens one of two U.S. supply lines to the
station, a $100 billion research laboratory circling 250 miles
(400 km) above Earth. Both cargo lines had been shut down by
failed rocket launches.
Dulles, Virginia-based Orbital, an aerospace and defense
company with annual revenues of about $4.4 billion, hopes to
return its own Antares rocket to flight in May, following an
October 2014 launch accident. Meanwhile, Orbital bought two
Atlas rocket rides from ULA to resume work under its $1.9
billion NASA contract.
NASA's second supply line, operated by privately owned Space
Exploration Technologies, or SpaceX, is aiming to return its
Falcon 9 rocket to flight this month following a botched station
cargo run in June.
Both companies hope to win follow-on station resupply
contracts from the U.S. space agency in January. They face
competition from privately owned Sierra Nevada Corp, which is
offering a robotic version of a small shuttle-like space plane
called Dream Chaser. Boeing was eliminated from the competition
last month.
With the arrival of its Cygnus capsule at the station,
Orbital hopes to make up for lost time. The upgraded capsule,
which is due to arrive on Wednesday, is loaded with more than
7,700 pounds (3,500 kg) of food, clothing, computer gear,
spacewalk equipment, science experiments and other supplies.
That is almost as much cargo as Orbital delivered during a
test flight and its two successful cargo missions.
Cygnus will be the first U.S. ship to reach the station
since April, though Russia and Japan also fly freighters. Europe
flew its fifth and final ATV cargo capsule in August.
The two U.S. launch accidents, plus a failed Russian cargo
run in April, have left the station's storage bins a bit empty.
NASA aims to keep a six-month supply of food aboard and is
currently down to a four-month cushion. Toilet supplies run out
in February, said station program manager Kirk Shireman.
(Reporting by Irene Klotz; Editing by Tom Brown and Jonathan
Oatis)