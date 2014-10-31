By Irene Klotz
CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla.
CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. Oct 31 As Orbital Sciences
picks up the pieces, literally and figuratively, after
its high-profile rocket launch explosion, accident investigators
are looking closely at a potential first-stage engine problem.
Technical data relayed from Orbital's Antares rocket before
and after Tuesday's liftoff from Wallops Island, Virginia, show
everything was fine until the rocket's ascent stopped 15 seconds
into the flight, the company said in a status report issued late
Thursday.
NASA TV showed the rocket falling back toward the ground and
exploding into a massive fireball, showering the southern third
of Wallops Island with debris.
The accident destroyed a cargo ship filled with more than
5,000 pounds (2,268 kg) of equipment and supplies for the
International Space Station, a $100 billion research complex
that hovers about 260 miles (418 km) above Earth.
Virginia-based Orbital Sciences is one of two firms NASA has
hired to fly cargo to the station following the retirement of
the U.S. space shuttles in 2011. The Antares rocket, which uses
a pair of refurbished Soviet-era engines to power its first
stage, previously flew four times, all successfully.
The 14-story Antares rocket was flying for the first time
with a new, heavier-lift upper-stage engine. "Evidence suggests
the failure initiated in the first stage after which the vehicle
lost its propulsive capability and fell back to the ground
impacting near, but not on, the launch pad," the status report
said.
Before the rocket hit the ground, a Wallops Flight Facility
safety officer sent commands to detonate explosives on the
booster, a standard procedure to assure wayward rockets do not
threaten populated areas.
Preliminary analysis indicates the pad, the only one
certified for Antares rocket launches, escaped major damage,
Orbital said.
The Federal Aviation Administration, which oversees
commercial spaceflights in the United States, required Orbital
to purchase $56 million of insurance coverage for third party
losses and $44 million for loss of government property for this
flight, FAA spokesman Hank Price wrote in an email to Reuters.
The Antares rocket has been grounded, pending the results of
the investigation. Its next launch, slated for April, likely
will be delayed.
"In order to ensure the safety of the public, Orbital must
present credible corrective action in order for the FAA to
authorize any future launches of this vehicle," said the FAA.
Antares uses two heavily modified NK-33 engines originally
built for a Soviet moon program that was abandoned after
repeated in-flight failures. GenCorp Inc's Aerojet Rocketdyne
division bought about 40 of the mothballed engines for
refurbishment and resale as AJ-26 motors.
In addition to limited supply, the AJ-26 has had technical
issues, including an explosion in May during a ground test.
Two weeks ago, Orbital Sciences told investors on a
conference call that it had decided on a replacement engine, but
did not announce the selection.
The Russian news agency Tass reported on Friday that Orbital
has chosen another Russian motor, the RD-193, manufactured by
Moscow-based NPO Energomash.
If true, the decision may stoke ongoing controversy over the
use of Russian engines in U.S. rockets. The Atlas 5, one of two
rockets used primarily for U.S. military missions, is powered by
another Energomash engine, the RD-180.
Moscow threatened to cut off exports of the RD-180 for U.S.
military missions in response to U.S. trade sanctions spurred by
Russia's annexation of Ukraine's Crimea peninsula. So far,
however, business has continued uninterrupted, says United
Launch Alliance, a Boeing and Lockheed Martin
partnership that manufactures and flies the Atlas rocket.
