By Irene Klotz
| CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla., June 3
CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla., June 3 Pluto's outer moons
are continuously toppled and turned as they battle the joint
gravitational forces of their parent planet and its primary moon
Charon, a study published on Wednesday showed.
"It as if Pluto and Charon are two weights at the end of a
dumbbell, two very unbalanced weights, and that dumbbell is
rotating. The four other moons are responding to the gravity
fields of both objects," astronomer Mark Showalter told
reporters on a conference call.
The study, published in this week's journal Nature, should
help scientists figure out how Pluto and its entourage of moons
formed and provide insight into the solar system's origins.
NASA's New Horizon's spacecraft is due to fly within about
7,750 (12,500 km) of Pluto on July 14.
A computer simulation of Pluto's moon Nix, based on images
taken by the Hubble Space Telescope, showed the body tumbling,
wobbling and flipping over.
"It's a very strange world. You literally would not know if
the sun is coming up tomorrow. The sun might rise in the west
and set in the east or the north. If you have real estate on
the north pole of Nix, you might suddenly discover one day that
you're on the south pole instead," said Showalter.
The study was conducted by Showalter, who is with the SETI
Institute in Mountain View, California, and Douglas Hamilton of
the University of Maryland.
Pluto was once considered the ninth planet in the solar
system, but it was striped of that title in 2006 after
astronomers discovered several similar icy bodies in the Kuiper
Belt region, about 50 times farther away from the sun than
Earth.
Even before its demotion, Pluto was a planetary oddball,
just 1,460 miles (2,350 km) in diameter, which is smaller than
Earth's moon, and circling the sun in a tilted, oval-shaped
orbit that occasionally reaches inside neighbor Neptune's path.
Scientists suspect Pluto, Charon and its four small moons,
all discovered in Hubble images after New Horizons launched,
formed after an ancient collision of two icy bodies.
That theory will be tested with the new evidence of the
tumbling, wobbly moons, and observations by New Horizon.
New Horizons, launched in January 2006, will be the first
spacecraft to visit Pluto. It will then head into the Kuiper
Belt for a possible flyby of a second object in 2019.
(Reporting by Irene Klotz)