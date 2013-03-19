* First batch since late 1980s
* NASA wants at least 3.3 pounds (1.5 kg) per year
By Irene Klotz
CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla., March 18 The U.S.
Department of Energy has produced its first batch of non-weapons
grade plutonium, used to power space probes, since a nuclear
reactor shutdown 25 years ago, NASA officials said on Monday.
The U.S. space agency turned to buying radioactive
plutonium-238 from Russia after safety issues prompted the
Department of Energy to close its Savannah River Site in South
Carolina in the late 1980s.
The Russian supply line ended in 2010, leaving NASA with a
small and aged supply of plutonium for space probes flying
missions that are ill-suited for solar power.
Plutonium naturally radiates heat, which can be converted
into electricity by a device called a radioisotope
thermoelectric generator.
NASA has been flying nuclear-powered probes since the 1970s.
Ongoing missions using such probes include the Mars rover
Curiosity, the Saturn-orbiting Cassini spacecraft, Pluto-bound
New Horizons and the twin Voyager probes, which are leaving the
solar system.
"The new plutonium is very important to us," Jim Green, the
head of NASA's planetary science division, said during a
briefing at a Lunar and Planetary Science Conference in Houston.
In partnership with NASA, the Department of Energy
irradiated the radioactive metal neptunium-237 with neutrons at
the Oak Ridge National Laboratory in Tennessee for about a month
and successfully produced a small amount plutonium.
"This is just a test," Green said, adding that a report from
the Energy Department on production plans and costs should be
finished before the end of the year.
NASA is looking for the department to produce about 3.3 to
4.4 pounds (1.5 to 2 kg) of plutonium-238 per year.
Newly made plutonium has the added benefit of reviving older
plutonium that has decayed past the point of being viable for
deep space probes.
"The new material when we add with our old plutonium, which
is more than 20 years old in some cases, really allows us to get
the appropriate energy density out," Green said.
NASA also has been working on a more energy efficient
generator, called the Advanced Stirling Radioisotope Generator,
which can produce four times more electrical power per kilogram
of plutonium-238.
Green said two such flight-ready generators are on schedule
for completion in 2016. Neither has yet been assigned for a
specific mission.
(Editing by Christopher Wilson)