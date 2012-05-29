* Falcon Heavy rocket expected to debut in 2013
* Its lift capacity is double that of biggest U.S. launcher
* SpaceX Dragon capsule in test flight at space station
By Irene Klotz
CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla., May 29 Intelsat Global
Holdings S.A. will buy a ride for a future communications
satellite on Space Exploration Technologies' planned heavy-lift
rocket, the companies said on Tuesday.
The contract is the first for a Falcon Heavy rocket, which
is being designed to carry more than twice as much as the
Boeing-built Delta 4 Heavy launcher, which is currently
the biggest rocket in the U.S. fleet.
Terms of the contract were not disclosed, but Space
Exploration Technologies, or SpaceX, has said it expects to sell
Falcon Heavy flights to commercial customers for about $100
million.
United Launch Alliance, a partnership of Boeing and Lockheed
Martin that markets and flies Delta 4 and Atlas 5
rockets, does not disclose prices.
Luxembourg-based, privately held Intelsat currently operates
52 communications satellites and has plans to launch four more
spacecraft this year, said company spokesman Alex Horwitz.
The contract with SpaceX is for one satellite launch, he
added. A launch site and time frame for the flight were not
disclosed.
Intelsat's launch will follow test flights of Falcon Heavy,
a rocket based on the company's Falcon 9 rocket which last week
launched a Dragon cargo capsule on a test flight to the
International Space Station.
SpaceX, which is owned and operated by Internet entrepreneur
Elon Musk, has a 12-flight, $1.6 billion contract with NASA to
deliver cargo to and from the space station, which orbits about
240 miles (390 km) above Earth.
Since the space shuttles were retired last year, the United
States is dependent on partner countries in Europe, Japan and
Russia to fly cargo and crew to the $100 billion outpost.
Falcon 9's launch manifest also includes more than two dozen
flights for non-U.S. government and commercial customers, such
as Iridium, Asia Satellite Telecommunications Co.
and SES.
Falcon Heavy is expected to debut in 2013.
On May 18, Intelsat, the world's biggest operator of
satellite services, filed with U.S. regulators to raise up to
$1.75 billion in an initial public offering of its common stock.
The company operated as an intergovernmental organization for
more than 30 years before becoming a private firm in 2001.
Intelsat was purchased in 2008 by Serafina Acquisition Ltd,
which is backed by private equity firm Silver Lake, among other
funds.
Intelsat posted a net loss of $400 million on revenue of
$2.6 billion for the year ending December 31, according to the
regulatory filing.
SpaceX, which was founded in 2002, is owned by Musk, other
managers and employees, with minority investments from Founders
Fund, Draper Fisher Jurvetson, and Valor Equity Partners.
(Editing by Jane Sutton and Kenneth Barry)