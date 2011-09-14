* Alliant Techsystems partners with Europe's Astrium
* Launcher could fly crews, cargo to space station
* Agreement with NASA is for technical support not money
By Irene Klotz
CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. Sept 13 NASA will work
with developers of a proposed new commercial rocket, made in
part from its now defunct Ares 1 crew launcher, which could
eventually move crews and supplies to the International Space
Station, officials said on Tuesday.
The rocket also would include the core stage of Europe's
Ariane 5 booster.
The agreement with Alliant Techsystems Inc ATK.N and its
European partner Astrium, an EADS EAD.PA company, is for
technical support services from NASA, not money. Alliant
intends to eventually offer its Liberty rocket for sale to fly
crews to the space station.
The rocket also will be sold for satellite launches and
station cargo resupply missions, said Kent Rominger, a former
astronaut who now manages the Liberty Launch System program for
Alliant.
"We are absolutely looking at all the markets for Liberty,"
he said.
The rocket consists of a space shuttle-derived solid fuel
booster, originally called Ares 1, developed under NASA's
now-canceled Constellation moon exploration program.
Alliant competed for NASA funding to develop the commercial
version of its Ares 1, renamed Liberty and featuring an
upper-stage motor provided by Astrium. Both rockets have long
and successful histories of space flight, which Rominger says
gives Liberty a leg up in price and safety over competing
systems.
The U.S. space agency, however, instead chose to award
contracts worth a total of $269 million to Boeing Co (BA.N),
Space Exploration Technologies, Sierra Nevada Corp, and Blue
Origin to work on spaceship technologies, not launch vehicles.
NASA's evaluation of the Liberty rocket is expected to last
about nine months.
The rocket is designed to carry about 44,000 pounds (19,958
kg) to an orbit a few hundred miles (km) above Earth, such as
where the space station flies. NASA hopes to turn over crew
ferry flights to a commercial provider by about 2015.
The Obama administration is seeking to help industry
develop space taxis that can ferry astronauts to and from the
space station, a service now solely provided by Russia at a
cost of more than $50 million per person.
The Obama administration is proposing to spend $850 million
on commercial crew initiatives for the year beginning Oct. 1.
(Editing by Bob Burgdorfer)