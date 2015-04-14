By Andrea Shalal
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo., April 14 Rocket Lab, a
privately-held company financed by weapons maker Lockheed Martin
Corp and other high-tech investors, on Tuesday said its
low-cost Electron launch system for small satellites will be the
first rocket powered by batteries.
Chief Executive Peter Beck said the company founded in 2008
to help commercialize the space business, expected to carry out
the first flight of its all-composite Electron launch vehicle
and the new Rutherford engine before the end of the year.
Beck said the engine was also the first to use 3D printing
for all primary components, including its engine chamber,
injector, pumps and main propellant valves, all mostly made of
titanium and other alloys.
The lightweight engine can be "printed" in three days,
compared to about a month if it were built using traditional
manufacturing.
Rocket Lab, which is based in Los Angeles and has a launch
site in New Zealand, says the two-stage Electron rocket will
make it cheaper and quicker to launch small 100-kilogram
payloads into low-earth orbit.
The company expects to start launching satellites for
customers in 2016, and eventually aims to launch a satellite a
week. It says its launch cost will be less than $5 million, half
the price that Virgin Galactic is charging for rides on its
air-launched satellite booster, LauncherOne.
Beck said the batteries on the new launcher would produce
just shy of one megawatt of power, enough to power a whole city
block. The engine's electric propulsion cycle uses electric
motors and lithium polymer batteries to drive its turbopumps at
extremely high speeds.
Rocket Lab aims to help companies that want to launch
hundreds and thousands of small satellites into low-earth orbit
to provide space-based access to the Internet, respond to
natural disasters and improve crop yields.
Beck said the company had been working on the Rutherford
engine for the past year and a half, racing to meet growing
demand from companies ranging from Google Inc to small
Silicon Valley startups.
"There's a lot of payload ready to go," Beck said. "The
missing piece is a responsive and cost-effective launch
capability."
The company's investors include Khosla Ventures, K1W1 and
Bessemer Venture Partners.
