* Loaded with water, food and equipment
* Follows three failed launches
* Three new crew members heading out this month
By Irene Klotz
CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla., July 3 A Russian Soyuz
rocket blasted off on Friday to deliver a cargo ship loaded with
food, water and equipment to the International Space Station,
breaking a string of launch failures, a NASA TV broadcast
showed.
The Progress capsule, carrying more than three tons (2,700
kg) of supplies, was expected to reach the orbiting outpost on
Sunday following launch at 12:55 a.m. EDT (0455 GMT) from the
Baikonur Cosmodrome in Kazakhstan.
"All of the systems on the Progress (are) in excellent
shape," said NASA launch commentator Rob Navias.
Friday's liftoff came five days after a SpaceX Falcon 9
rocket exploded after launch from Cape Canaveral Air Force
Station in Florida. The accident destroyed a Dragon capsule
carrying about 5,000 (2,200 kg) pounds of food, science
experiments and equipment, including a docking system for two
new space taxis under development by SpaceX and Boeing.
The cause of the accident is under investigation.
On April 28, a Russian Progress capsule failed to separate
properly from the upper-stage of its Soyuz launcher, dooming the
mission. Unable to reach its intended orbit, the capsule
incinerated as it re-entered the atmosphere on May 8.
Another launch accident on Oct. 28 by Orbital ATK
destroyed a Cygnus cargo capsule bound for the station, a $100
billion research laboratory that flies about 260 miles (418 km)
above Earth. A final report on that accident is still pending,
said Orbital spokesman Barry Beneski.
The failures cast a shadow over the still emerging space
transport industry, but experts said they had not exposed any
fundamental flaws.
The accidents, involving three different rockets, had
nothing in common "other than it's space, and it's difficult to
go fly," NASA Associate Administrator William Gerstenmaier told
reporters after the SpaceX failure.
The station, a joint project involving 15 nations which is
staffed by a crew of six astronauts and cosmonauts, currently
has a four-month supply of food and water, NASA said.
The arrival of the Russian cargo ship, and the planned
launch of a Japanese HTV freighter in August, should replenish
the station's pantries through the end of the year, NASA said.
Friday's successful launch clears the way for three new crew
members to fly to the station later this month.
NASA astronaut Kjell Lindgren, Russian cosmonaut Oleg
Kononenko and Japan's Kimiya Yui had been preparing for a May 26
blastoff, but Russia delayed the flight while engineers analyzed
the Soyuz rocket problem. The booster that botched the April
cargo ship is similar to one used to fly the Russian Soyuz crew
capsules.
(Editing by Andrew Heavens)