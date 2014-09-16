By Andrea Shalal
| WASHINGTON, Sept 16
WASHINGTON, Sept 16 A top U.S. Air Force general
on Tuesday said he favored competition for military rocket
launches, but insisted the Air Force must stick to its high
standards in certifying the Falcon 9 rocket, built by
privately-held Space Exploration Technologies.
SpaceX is working through a detailed certification process
with the Air Force for its Falcon 9 satellite so it can compete
with United Launch Alliance (ULA), a joint venture of Boeing Co
and Lockheed Martin Corp, to launch a National
Reconnaissance Office spy satellite.
"Like every American, I love competition ... I root for
SpaceX to come into the competition," General John Hyten,
commander of Air Force Space Command, told the annual Air Force
Association conference. But he also said the United States could
not afford to lose any satellite given the fragile state of most
systems, outside of the Global Positioning System satellites.
The company has also sued the Air Force to get a larger
share of the 36 launches now promised to ULA.
He said the U.S. military lost the ability to put satellites
in space in the 1980s and again in the late 1990s, resulting in
what he called "huge voids" in U.S. military capabilities, and
could not afford to put itself in that position once again.
"The certification of SpaceX, hopefully by Dec. 1, is a big
event. But if they're not ready on Dec. 1, we have to stand up
and say that, and that's going to be difficult because I want
competition," Hyten said.
"My fundamental requirement as the commander of Air Force
Space Command ... is to make sure that the United States has
access to space, assured, all the time. And that means it has to
work every time," Hyten said.
Hyten's comments about the need for 100-percent launch
success came after the explosion of a SpaceX test rocket last
month. The incident raised concerns among U.S. government
officials, although the Air Force has declined comment on the
consequences of the explosion for the certification process.
The botched test flight involved a Falcon rocket
demonstration vehicle known as Falcon 9R that was outfitted with
three engines and a prototype landing system the company had
been developing to fly its rockets back to the launch site for
refurbishment and reuse.
A government official said the explosion could slow the
ongoing U.S. certification process because the Air Force needed
to understand exactly what went wrong. The rocket used in the
launch was different than the Falcon 9, but it involved the same
basic engine, the official said.
(Reporting by Andrea Shalal, editing by G Crosse)