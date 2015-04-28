MOSCOW, April 28 Russia was forced to postpone
the docking of an unmanned cargo ship with the International
Space Station on Tuesday because of a problem receiving data
from the supply craft.
The Progress M-27M should have docked with the orbiting
station about six hours after its launch from the Baikonur
Cosmodrome in Kazakhstan early on Tuesday but the Roscosmos
space agency said it now expected a delay of at least two days.
"There are some problems with the data telemetry. They are
being worked on by Roscosmos specialists," it said in a
statement that gave few details.
TASS news agency quoted an unnamed space official as saying
the Progress, carrying supplies such as food and fuel, had
missed its intended orbit and could be lost if it is not
corrected. Other officials told Russian news agencies there had
been a problem opening two antennae on the craft.
Space exploration is a subject of national pride in Russia,
rooted in the Cold War "space race" with the United States, but
the collapse of the Soviet Union starved the space programme of
funds and it has been beset by problems in recent years.
The current crew on the International Space Station is made
up of Americans Terry Virts and Scott Kelly, Russians Anton
Shkaplerov, Gennady Padalka and Mikhail Korniyenko and Italian
Samantha Cristoforetti.
(Reporting by Gleb Stolyarov, Editing by Timothy Heritage and
Ralph Boulton)