MOSCOW Aug 29 Russia's space agency on Monday delayed the return of three crew from the International Space Station and postponed the launch of new crew members following the crash of a cargo craft last week, RIA news agency said.

It said the crew would now return to Earth around Sept. 16 instead of Sept. 8 and new crew members would blast off for the orbiting station in late October or early November instead of on Sept. 22.

Interfax news agency quoted an official at the Roskosmos space agency as saying officials may have to consider leaving the space station unmanned if no new crew can reach it before the end of November.

(Reporting By Timothy Heritage, Editing by Steve Gutterman)