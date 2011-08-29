UPDATE 1-Metro shareholders back plans to split off food business
* CEO says open for partnerships, maybe M&A (Adds comments from AGM)
MOSCOW Aug 29 Russia's space agency on Monday delayed the return of three crew from the International Space Station and postponed the launch of new crew members following the crash of a cargo craft last week, RIA news agency said.
It said the crew would now return to Earth around Sept. 16 instead of Sept. 8 and new crew members would blast off for the orbiting station in late October or early November instead of on Sept. 22.
Interfax news agency quoted an official at the Roskosmos space agency as saying officials may have to consider leaving the space station unmanned if no new crew can reach it before the end of November.
(Reporting By Timothy Heritage, Editing by Steve Gutterman)
* CEO says open for partnerships, maybe M&A (Adds comments from AGM)
NEW YORK, Feb 6 Kanye West, one of Donald Trump's biggest celebrity supporters, appeared to have deleted his tweets about his meeting last year with the then U.S. president-elect in which the two discussed multicultural issues.
BERLIN, Feb 6 The leaders of Germany's "grand coalition" have agreed to tighten security measures after the deadly truck attack on a Berlin Christmas market, including tougher steps to deport migrants seen as security risks, officials said on Monday.