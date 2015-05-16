ALMATY May 16 The final stage of a Russian Proton-M carrier rocket failed to deliver a Mexican communications satellite to the designated orbit and crashed in the Chita region of Siberia on Saturday soon after launch, Interfax news agency reported.

The agency, quoting a source in Russia's space industry, gave no other details. Other Russian news agencies quoted officials as saying the third stage of the carrier rocket malfunctioned about 500 seconds after its launch from the Baikonur cosmodrome in Kazakhstan. (Reporting by Dmitry Solovyov; Editing by Timothy Heritage)