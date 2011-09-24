BRIEF-BPER targets 400-450 mln euro loan writedowns in 2017-CEO
Feb 9 Banca Popolare Emilia Romagna (BPER) CEO Alessandro Vandelli tells analyst call:
CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. Sept 24 A six-ton NASA science satellite plunged to earth early on Saturday, but where any debris ended up was not immediately clear.
Re-entry was expected between 11:45 p.m. EDT Friday and 12:45 a.m. on Saturday (0345 to 0445 GMT), NASA said. During that period, the defunct Upper Atmosphere Research Satellite passed over Canada and Africa, as well as vast areas of the Pacific, Atlantic and Indian oceans.
NASA was attempting to confirm the re-entry location and time. (Reporting by Irene Klotz; Editing by Vicki Allen)
Feb 9 Banca Popolare Emilia Romagna (BPER) CEO Alessandro Vandelli tells analyst call:
Feb 9 Highlights of the day for U.S. President Donald Trump's administration on Thursday: TAXES Trump promises a major tax announcement "that will be phenomenal" in two or three weeks. RUSSIA AND NATO Nine senators from his own Republican party are urging Trump to take a "tough-minded" approach to Russia, joining a growing chorus of lawmakers addressing concerns that he might be too conciliatory toward Moscow. In his first call as president with Russian
NEW YORK, Feb 9 Private equity firm KKR & Co LP said on Thursday it would raise its quarterly dividend payout from the end of March by a cent, after posting a nearly fivefold rise in fourth-quarter earnings that came close to most analysts' forecasts.