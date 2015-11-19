By Irene Klotz
| CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla.
CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. Nov 19 United Launch
Alliance, a joint venture of Lockheed Martin and Boeing
, said Thursday it will jump into the booming market for
miniature satellites known as CubeSats, officials said.
By mid-2017, the venture plans to begin flying a specially
made CubeSat carrier with berths for 24 spacecraft aboard its
workhorse Atlas 5 rockets, chief executive Tory Bruno said
during a webcast press event in Colorado.
SpaceWorks Enterprises, an Atlanta-based consultancy,
estimates the global market for CubeSat launches will skyrocket,
pushed largely by growing commercial interest and investment in
cheap networks of small satellites for Earth imaging, weather
forecasting, Internet relays and other services.
Companies developing small satellite networks include
Google's SkyBox Imaging, BlackSky Global, which is backed by
Paul Allen's Vulcan Capital, Planet Labs, UrtheCast, PlanetiQ,
GeoOptics and Spire Global.
Between 410 and 543 microsatellites, weighing up to 110
pounds (50 kg) will need launches globally in 2020, compared to
92 microsatellites launched in 2013, SpaceWorks noted in a 2014
market study.
The Lockheed-Boeing launch alliance will compete with
several companies that are developing dedicated CubeSat and
small satellite launchers. NASA last month awarded CubeSat
launch contracts worth a combined $17.1 million to three
startups, Firefly Space Systems of Cedar Park, Texas; RocketLab
USA, based in Los Angeles and New Zealand; and Virgin Galactic,
a California-based offshoot of Richard Branson's London-based
Virgin Group.
"ULA launches are still relatively infrequent, and the
places the rockets go are predetermined months, if not years,
ahead of time by the primary customer, so I think the dedicated
small satellite launcher is still needed," said SpaceWorks Chief
Executive John Olds.
ULA will charge about $100,000 to launch a one-unit CubeSat,
said company spokeswoman Lyn Chassagne, referring to a single
4-inch (10-cm) cube-shaped spacecraft weighing about 3 pounds
(1.3 kg). The modular units can be connected to form larger
spacecraft. Rides will be free for university researchers and
educational users, Bruno said.
