By Irene Klotz
CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla., July 10 A valiant effort
to put a defunct NASA science satellite back to work came to a
disappointing end this week after the 36-year-old spacecraft's
propulsion system failed, project organizers said.
An ad hoc team of engineers and scientists won permission
from NASA to try to take control of the International Sun-Earth
Explorer-3, or ISEE-3. The spacecraft was launched in 1978 to
study the solar wind, a continuous stream of charged particles
flowing from the sun.
A second mission to study comets followed in 1981, after
which the satellite entered a graveyard orbit around the sun.
As ISEE-3 neared Earth's orbit this spring, a volunteer team
launched a crowd-funding campaign to raise money, eventually
ending up with nearly $160,000. The group also petitioned NASA
to let it try to redirect the probe into a stable orbit around
Earth so it could resume science operations.
The Arecibo Observatory in Puerto Rico offered free
telescope time and the group made two-way radio contact with
ISEE-3 on May 29. More than a month of painstaking checkouts
followed. Last week, flight controllers finally coaxed a tiny
thruster burn out of ISEE-3, which made it spin slightly faster,
steadying it for the long series of engine firings needed to
change its orbit.
The trajectory shift began on Tuesday but the joy was
short-lived.
"We didn't see the accelerometer moving," Keith Cowing, one
of the organizers of the ISEE-3 Reboot project, told Reuters.
Initially, the team thought the spacecraft had a stuck
valve, but additional troubleshooting on Tuesday and Wednesday
pointed to a more serious problem: no more nitrogen to
pressurize the fuel system.
"We think there is a chance that the nitrogen may have
been depleted," the team wrote in a status report on the
project's website on Tuesday.
Without a course change, ISEE-3 will fly around the moon on
Aug. 10 and resume its trek around the sun. The thruster burns
were intended to put ISEE-3 in a gravitationally stable orbit
about 932,000 miles (1.5 million km) from Earth, from where it
could resume its original mission to observe the solar wind hit
the planet's magnetic field.
Flight controllers hope to get more information about
ISEE-3's condition during their next radio communications
session on Friday.
Even if the optimal orbit is no longer possible, the team
hopes to use ISEE-3 for science while it is still within the
inner solar system, Cowing said.
(Reporting and writing by Irene Klotz; Editing by Bill Trott)