MIAMI, Sept 17 The departure of the space
shuttle Endeavour on its final flight to a Los Angeles museum
has been delayed until Wednesday by bad weather, NASA said.
Endeavour, which was retired last year, was scheduled to
travel piggyback on top of a specially modified 747 jet, but
storms along the planned flight path have pushed back its
departure from the Kennedy Space Center until Wednesday.
It was the second delay caused by weather in transporting
the shuttle, which was originally intended to depart on Monday.
NASA said Endeavour is now expected to arrive on Friday in
Los Angeles, where it will go on display at the California
Science Center on Oct. 30.
On its trip, Endeavour is expected make a low pass over the
beachside communities surrounding the Kennedy Space Center
before heading west. It will make additional flyovers near NASA
facilities in Mississippi, Louisiana and Texas.
Endeavour was built as a replacement for the shuttle
Challenger, which was destroyed in an accident that killed seven
astronauts in 1986.
Endeavour's lifespan was relatively short by shuttle
standards - 25 missions over 20 years, totaling 299 days in
space.
