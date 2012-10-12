LOS ANGELES Oct 12 The retired space shuttle
Endeavour sets off on Friday for a road trip unlike any of its
previous journeys, one that will see it crawl through the
streets of Los Angeles instead of hurtling through the solitary
reaches of space.
Endeavour will nose out of Los Angeles International Airport
well before dawn as it begins a two-day ground journey atop a
massive wheeled transporter to its final resting place at the
California Science Center on the edge of downtown.
"It's a national treasure; this is something that we all
paid for with our taxes," Ken Phillips, aerospace curator at the
science center, said of the hulking craft that flew from 1992 to
2011 and will go on public display later this month.
He described the shuttle, which was largely built in
Southern California, as a workhorse for the American space
program and said it represented "the very best, I think, of what
people can do when they decide to cooperate and do good things."
The science center beat out a number of other institutions
when NASA chose it as the permanent home for the 80-ton winged
spaceship, which was taken out of service due to the historic
end of the NASA shuttle program that began with a launch in
1981.
Endeavour hop-scotched across the country from Cape
Canaveral, Florida, on the back of a modified Boeing 747. It was
parked at the airport after arriving on Sept. 21 following a
ceremonial piggyback flight around California during which
spectators on the ground cheered and wept.
Workers have felled 400 curbside trees along Endeavour's
12-mile (19-km) route to clear its way. The science center will
plant more than 1,000 trees to make up for their removal.
Los Angeles City Councilwoman Jan Perry said that when
Endeavour flew over the city last month, she and her colleagues
ran up to the roof of City Hall where they watched it with tears
in their eyes.
STAR AT A RALLY
Perry said she remained apprehensive about the road journey,
when she said Endeavour will pass through intersections with as
little as 6 inches (15 cm) of clearance. She also anticipates
large crowds along the way.
"It's a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to see the space
shuttle come down your neighborhood street," Perry said. "How
often does that happen?"
Los Angeles police were closing streets along the planned
route for what organizers are calling "Mission 26," in reference
to the shuttle's 25 previous missions into space.
Soon after rolling out of the airport, the shuttle will pass
through the nearby city of Inglewood where on Saturday morning
it will be the star in a massive rally outside an arena where
the Los Angeles Lakers basketball team once played.
Later that day, it will stop at a shopping mall in South Los
Angeles where officials will speak and a dance academy started
by "Fame" actress Debbie Allen will perform.
Once it arrives at the science center, it will be displayed
in a temporary, hangar-style metal structure to protect it from
the elements. In 2017, a special pavilion will open in which
Endeavour will stand vertically, Phillips said.
The other remaining spaceships from the shuttle program
have also found homes. The Smithsonian in Washington, D.C., has
Discovery at its Steven F. Udvar-Hazy Center museum in Virginia,
New York City has the prototype shuttle Enterprise at its
Intrepid Sea, Air and Space Museum, and the Kennedy Space Center
in Cape Canaveral in Florida has Atlantis, whi ch the center will
move to an on-site visitor complex next month.
"We have enjoyed the space shuttles, at least working here
at NASA, and it's time now to let the public enjoy seeing the
shuttle first-hand, getting an up-close look at it," NASA
spokeswoman Lisa Malone said.
