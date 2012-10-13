By Dana Feldman
| LOS ANGELES
LOS ANGELES Oct 13 The retired space shuttle
Endeavour was greeted with a festival-like atmosphere in the Los
Angeles suburb of Inglewood on Saturday, where it has paused
from its snail-like crawl through narrow city streets towards
its new home at a local museum.
Endeavour nosed out of Los Angeles International Airport
before dawn on Friday to begin a two-day, 12-mile (19-km)
journey atop a massive wheeled transporter to the California
Science Center on the edge of downtown.
The shuttle, which flew from 1992 to 2011, will become a
tourist attraction at the center. Endeavour was largely built in
Southern California and was a workhorse of the U.S. space
program, flying 25 missions.
Thousands of area residents, many of whom walked a mile or
more to get to where the shuttle was parked outside an arena on
Saturday morning, celebrated the icon's visit to their
neighborhood with food trucks and music.
Two brothers from the area, German and Joseph Raudales,
watched the shuttle with smiles on their faces.
"I'm excited, I want to be an astronaut when I grow up,"
said 10-year-old Joseph Raudales.
The shuttle is 122 feet (37 meters) long and 78 feet (24
meters) wide and stands 5 stories tall at the tail - which
police said makes it the largest object ever to move through Los
Angeles. Its combined weight with the transporter is 80 tons.
Organizers say only a few inches separate Endeavour's wings
from structures along the route, and workers have felled 400
trees along curbs to clear a path. The science center will plant
more than 1,000 trees to make up for their loss.
Some street lights, traffic signals, power poles and parking
meters also have been temporarily removed.
OTHER SHUTTLES FIND HOMES
The project to move Endeavour will cost over $10 million,
said Shell Amega, a spokeswoman for the science center.
Charitable foundations and corporations have donated money and
services for the move.
The center beat out a number of other institutions when the
U.S. space agency NASA chose it last year as the permanent home
for Endeavour, which was taken out of service because of the end
of the shuttle program.
Endeavour has hop-scotched across the country from Cape
Canaveral, Florida, on the back of a modified Boeing 747. It had
been parked at the airport in Los Angeles since arriving on
Sept. 21 after a ceremonial piggyback flight around California.
Endeavour was built to replace Challenger, using spare parts
from two prior shuttles, according to Ken Phillips, aerospace
curator at the science center. Challenger was lost in a 1986
accident that killed seven astronauts.
The shuttle will be displayed in a temporary hangar-style
metal structure to protect it from the elements. In 2017, a
200-foot-tall (61-meter) structure will open in which Endeavour
will stand vertically, Phillips said.
The other remaining shuttles also have found homes.
The Smithsonian in Washington has Discovery at its Steven F.
Udvar-Hazy Center museum in Virginia. New York City has the
prototype shuttle Enterprise at its Intrepid Sea, Air and Space
Museum. And the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral has
Atlantis, which the center will move to an on-site visitors
complex next month.
