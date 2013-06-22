* Atlantis goes on display at Kennedy Space Center in
Florida
* Exhibit opens June 29
* Shuttle positioned as if it were in space
By Irene Klotz
CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla., June 22 In deciding how to
exhibit the space shuttle Atlantis, which goes on display next
week, the Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex in Florida opted
for a perspective that would allow the public a rare view.
"One of the ideas that developed very early was to show the
orbiter as only astronauts had seen it - in space," said Bill
Moore, chief operating officer with Delaware North Companies
Parks and Resorts, which operates the visitors center for NASA
at Cape Canaveral.
The developers of the exhibit raised the 150,000-pound
(68,000-kg) spaceship 30 feet (9 meters) into the air and tilted
it 43 degrees over on its left side, simulating the vehicle in
flight.
The shuttle's 60-foot-long cargo bay doors were also opened,
a gutsy move since the 2.5-ton panels were designed for the
weightless environment of space, and a mock-up robotic arm was
added - the real one could not support its weight in Earth's
gravity.
Then a viewing ramp was built to bring visitors almost
within arm's reach of the ship that flew NASA's 135th and final
shuttle mission in 2011, closing a 30-year chapter in U.S. space
history.
"About half our country now is past the age of being around
when we walked on the moon," Moore said. "We want to keep a
balance between telling the history of how we got here and
inspiring people for what the future of space is all about."
The shuttle is accompanied by a high-fidelity mockup of the
Hubble Space Telescope. The real telescope's 1990 launch, its
repair three years later and four life-extending servicing
missions comprise one of the shuttle program's success stories.
Positioned throughout the 90,000-square-foot
(8,361-square-meter) building housing Atlantis are interactive
exhibits, shuttle hardware, films and other displays that
include darker tales, including the shuttle's tortured 12-year
development program and the two ships lost in accidents that
claimed 14 lives.
"You have to talk about all five shuttles, you can't talk
about just three," Moore said. "We don't hide behind those
facts. We don't not talk about them."
Before arriving at the Atlantis exhibit, visitors are routed
beneath an eye-popping, full-size replica shuttle external fuel
tank and twin rocket boosters. The stack stretches 184 feet (56
meters) into the sky.
SISTER SHIPS
Atlantis followed sister ships Discovery and Endeavour into
retirement. They, along with the prototype Enterprise, which was
used for atmospheric testing before the shuttle's 1981 debut,
now draw huge crowds to their respective museums.
Discovery is at the Smithsonian National Air and Space
Museum's Udvar-Hazy Center in Chantilly, Va.; Endeavour is at
the California Science Center in Los Angeles; and Enterprise is
at the Intrepid Sea-Air Space Museum in New York.
All 135 shuttle missions were launched from the Kennedy
Space Center, which also housed and prepared the ships and their
cargo for flight.
The new $100-million Atlantis facility is focused on three
main themes. The first is about the engineering and operation of
the shuttle, a machine comprising more than 2.5 million
hand-made parts.
The second is about the thousands of people who worked on
the program over more than 30 years, while the last has to do
with the future, perhaps the most challenging part of the
exhibit.
NASA is working on a new capsule and rocket to carry
astronauts to destinations beyond the International Space
Station, a permanently staffed, $100-billion research outpost
that flies about 250 miles (402 km) in space.
The station was pieced together by U.S. space shuttle crews
over more than a decade.
But where that rocket and capsule will go and when it will
arrive is an ongoing debate. Meanwhile, NASA is hoping to buy
rides for its space station crews from private industry by 2017.
The exhibit opens June 29. Ticket prices are $50 for adults
and $40 for children aged 3-11, plus tax.
(Editing by David Adams and Paul Simao)