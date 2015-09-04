ALMATY, Sept 4 A Russian Soyuz spaceship safely
delivered a three-man international crew, including Denmark's
first astronaut, to the International Space Station (ISS) on
Friday, a day after having had to manoeuvre to avoid colliding
with space debris.
The Soyuz TMA-18M blasted off to the $100 billion space
laboratory from the Baikonur Cosmodrome in Kazakhstan on
Wednesday to take Russian Commander Sergei Volkov, Kazakh
cosmonaut Aidyn Aimbetov and Danish astronaut Andreas Mogensen
into orbit.
"The Soyuz has now successfully docked at the ISS," a NASA
TV presenter said after the spaceship reached the 15-nation
orbiting outpost at about 1040 Moscow time (0740 GMT).
In less than two hours, hatches are to open, and the trio
will float in weightlessness into the station which is currently
manned by a six-member crew.
Mogensen, dubbed "Denmark's Gagarin" after the Soviet
cosmonaut and first man in space, Yuri Gagarin, took Danish-made
exercise bikes and 20 of Danish toymaker LEGO's plastic figures
into orbit.
He and Aimbetov, Kazakhstan's third cosmonaut, are due to
return to Earth on Sept. 12 together with veteran Russian
cosmonaut Gennady Padalka, who has been working aboard the ISS
since March. By then, Padalka will have racked up a total of 878
days in space, more than any other person.
Volkov will land next March together with NASA astronaut
Scott Kelly and Russian Mikhail Kornienko, who will have spent
one year in space by that time.
This time it took two days to reach the ISS, rather than a
six-hour approach usually taken in recent years. Russian space
agency Roscosmos said last month the altitude of the ISS, lifted
in July to avoid space debris, required the slower approach.
On Thursday, ballistics experts from Russia's Mission
Control and U.S. space agency NASA advised the Soyuz crew to
make a manoeuvre in order to avoid a collision with a third
stage of a Japanese rocket launched in 1989, Roscosmos said.
