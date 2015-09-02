By Shamil Zhumatov
BAIKONUR, Kazakhstan, Sept 2 A Russian Soyuz
rocket carrying a three-man international crew, including
Denmark's first astronaut, roared off on Wednesday from the
Baikonur Cosmodrome in Kazakhstan, beginning a two-day journey
to the International Space Station (ISS).
The rocket carrying the Soyuz TMA-18M spaceship lifted off
to the $100 billion orbiting laboratory at 10:37 a.m. (0437
GMT), leaving just a puff of white smoke in the sky.
The crew is commanded by veteran Russian cosmonaut Sergei
Volkov, joined by rookie Andreas Mogensen from the European
Space Agency (ESA) and Aidyn Aimbetov, another first-time space
flyer from Kazakhstan's space agency Kazcosmos.
ESA dubbed Mogensen "Denmark's Gagarin", a reference to the
Soviet cosmonaut and first man in space, Yuri Gagarin.
The Dane told a pre-flight news conference on Tuesday that
he had shaved his right leg to allow Volkov to better apply
electrodes during scientific experiments in space.
One of Mogensen's jobs will be to test new equipment on
Danish-made exercise bikes, ESA said.
The Danish exercise bikes - with no seats as none is needed
in gravity-free conditions - were launched in 2001 and have been
replaced or upgraded several times since. They help astronauts
battle the negative impact weightlessness.
Aimbetov, the third ethnic Kazakh in space, said he was
taking dried mare's milk and traditional Kazakh cheese to orbit.
Fermented mare's milk, or "kymyz", is popular among nomadic
cultures of Central Asia.
While in space, he will wear a special dosimeter to study
the effects of space radiation on the brain.
Volkov is the first son of a cosmonaut who has flown to the
15-nation space outpost.
"It's our family tradition already to carry Kazakhs into
space," joked Volkov, whose father, Alexander Volkov, commanded
a Soyuz spaceship that took the first-ever Kazakh cosmonaut,
Tokhtar Aubakirov, into space in 1991.
Mogensen and Aimbetov are set to return to Earth on Sept.
12, together with veteran Russian cosmonaut Gennady Padalka, 57,
who has been working aboard the ISS since March.
By then, Padalka will have racked up a total of 878 days in
space, more than any other person.
Volkov will return to Earth in March together with NASA
astronaut Scott Kelly and Russian Mikhail Kornienko, who will
have spent one year in space by that time.
The Soyuz rocket will take two days to reach the ISS, rather
than a six-hour approach usually taken in recent years.
Russia's Roscosmos space agency said the altitude of the
station, boosted in July to avoid space debris, requires the
slower approach.
