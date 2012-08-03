* Boeing, SpaceX get lion's share
* Sierra Nevada also selected
* NASA wants ships ready in five years
By Irene and Klotz
PASADENA, Calif., Aug 3 NASA will pay more than
$1 billion over the next 21 months to three companies to develop
commercial spaceships capable of flying astronauts to the
International Space Station, the agency said Friday.
The lion's share of the $1.1 billion allotted for the next
phase of NASA's so-called "Commercial Crew" program will be
split between Boeing and Space Exploration Technologies,
a privately held firm run by Internet entrepreneur Elon Musk.
Boeing will receive $460 million to continue developing its
CST-100 capsule, which is intended to fly aboard a United Launch
Alliance Atlas 5 rocket. ULA is a partnership of Boeing and
Lockheed Martin.
Space Exploration Technologies, or SpaceX, was awarded $440
million to upgrade its Dragon cargo capsule, which flies on the
firm's Falcon 9 rocket, to carry people.
In May, a Dragon capsule became the first privately owned
spacecraft to reach the station, a $100 billion outpost that
flies 240 miles (386 kilometers) above Earth. The test flight
was part of a related NASA program to hire commercial companies
to fly cargo to the station.
Privately held Sierra Nevada Corp received a partial award
of $212.5 million for work on its Dream Chaser, a winged vehicle
that resembles a miniature space shuttle which also launches on
an Atlas 5 rocket.
All three firms are prior recipients of NASA space taxi
development work.
Since the space shuttles were retired last year, NASA is
dependent on partners Russia, Europe and Japan to reach the
station. Russia will remain the sole entity capable of flying
crew until U.S. companies develop systems, which NASA hopes will
be within five years.
