CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla., Feb 25 - Two U.S. astronauts floated
outside the International Space Station on Wednesday for the
second of three spacewalks to begin preparing parking spots for
new commercial space taxis.
Station commander Barry "Butch" Wilmore, 52, and flight
engineer Terry Virts, 47, left the station's Quest airlock just
after 7 a.m. EST (1200 GMT) and headed to the space shuttle's
old docking port, a NASA Television broadcast showed.
The spacewalkers struggled a bit to remove a cover
protecting the berthing slip, one of two sites being
reconfigured for new spaceships under development by Boeing
and Space Exploration Technologies, or SpaceX.
"This thing has rigidified out here," Wilmore radioed to
flight controllers in Houston.
"That's as expected, so good luck with that," replied
astronaut Joe Acaba at Mission Control.
The cover's removal was another step to prepare the station
for new international docking port adapters that are due to
arrive later this year. The adapters will be installed during
four more spacewalks NASA plans in 2015.
On Saturday, Wilmore and Virts installed about 340 feet
(104 meters) of power and data cables to support the new docking
systems. During Wednesday's spacewalk, scheduled to last about
6.5 hours, they planned to attach two more cables and lubricate
the grapple fixture at the end of the station's robot arm.
The spacewalkers also will prepare the Tranquility
connecting node for the September arrival of an experimental
inflatable habitat built by privately owned Bigelow Aerospace.
Las Vegas-based Bigelow is developing free-flying expandable
habitats for lease by agencies, researchers and businesses. NASA
is looking at the technology for future human expeditions beyond
the station's 260-mile (418-km) high orbit.
The station, a partnership of 15 nations, is a collection of
laboratories and platforms for materials and life science
experiments, Earth studies, physics and other investigations
that take advantage of the microgravity environment and unique
vantage point of space.
The Russian space agency Roscosmos said on Tuesday it would
remain part of the international outpost until 2024, a four-year
extension proposed by the United States.
