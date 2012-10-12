* Spacecraft was flying piggyback on Falcon 9 rocket
* Rocket's main payload was Dragon cargo capsule for NASA
* Orbcomm had $10 million insurance policy on mission
By Irene Klotz
CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla., Oct 12 - An experimental
communications satellite flying piggyback aboard a Space
Exploration Technologies' Falcon 9 rocket fell out of orbit and
burned up in the atmosphere following a problem during liftoff,
satellite operator Orbcomm said on Friday.
The New Jersey-based company's OG2 satellite was a prototype
for a new 17-member communications satellite network scheduled
to be launched aboard two more Falcon 9 rockets in 2013 and
2014.
Orbcomm declared the satellite a total loss and filed a
claim under an insurance policy worth up to $10 million, "which
would largely offset the expected cost of the OG2 prototype and
associated launch services and launch insurance," the company
said in a statement.
Orbcomm had planned on reaching an altitude of 466 miles
(750 km) above Earth, but fell well short of the mark after one
of the Falcon rocket's nine Merlin engines shut down early
following launch on Oct. 7 from Cape Canaveral Air Force Station
in Florida.
With its remaining eight engines making up the lost power,
the rocket successfully completed its primary mission, sending a
Dragon cargo capsule to the International Space Station. The
flight was the first of 12 for NASA under a $1.6 billion
contract.
To ensure the station's safety, the agreement with NASA
prohibited Space Exploration Technologies, or SpaceX as the
privately-held California-based company is known, from
restarting the rocket's second stage - needed to deliver
Orbcomm's satellite to its proper orbit - if there was not at
least a 99 percent chance that the rocket had enough fuel to
complete the burn, said SpaceX spokeswoman Katherine Nelson.
Due to the engine shutdown, the Falcon 9 used slightly more
fuel and oxygen to reach Dragon's intended 202 mile- (325-km)
high orbit. Over the next 2.5 days, Dragon flew itself to the
station's orbit 250 miles (402 km) above Earth. It reached the
$100 billion outpost, a project of 15 countries, on Wednesday.
Falcon 9 had enough kerosene fuel left over to relight the
engine, but the amount of liquid oxygen "was only enough to
achieve a roughly 95 percent likelihood of completing the second
burn, so Falcon 9 did not attempt a restart," Nelson wrote in an
email to Reuters.
"Orbcomm understood from the beginning that the
orbit-raising maneuver was tentative," Nelson wrote. "They
accepted that there was a high risk of their satellite remaining
at the Dragon insertion orbit. SpaceX would not have agreed to
fly their satellite otherwise, since this was not part of the
core mission and there was a known, material risk of no altitude
raise."
Despite declaring the satellite a loss, Orbcomm said it met
several key objectives of the test flight, including deploying
the spacecraft's solar array and its communications antenna.
Several spacecraft systems, such as power, flight control,
thermal and data management also were tested, the company said
in the statement.
"Had Orbcomm been the primary payload on this mission ... we
believe the OG2 prototype would have reached the desired orbit,"
Orbcomm said.
Orbcomm has hired SpaceX to fly eight satellites for its new
communications network on a Falcon 9 rocket launching in 2013
and the remaining nine satellites on another Falcon 9 in 2014.