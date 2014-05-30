By Irene Klotz
| CAPE CANAVERAL
CAPE CANAVERAL Fla. May 29 Space Exploration
Technologies, or SpaceX, on Thursday unveiled an upgraded
passenger version of the Dragon cargo ship NASA buys for
resupply runs to the International Space Station.
Rather than parachuting down into the ocean, the new capsule
is outfitted with beefed up motors and landing legs to make
precision touchdowns on land, said SpaceX founder and chief
executive Elon Musk, a billionaire technology entrepreneur who
also runs the Tesla Motors Inc electric car company.
"You'll be able to land anywhere on Earth with the accuracy
of a helicopter ... That is how a 21st century spaceship should
land," Musk said before a jam-packed audience at SpaceX's
Hawthorne, Calif., headquarters.
More than 32,500 people also watched the Dragon unveiling on
a live SpaceX webcast.
Lifting the vehicle's hatch, Musk settled into a reclined
gold-and-black pilot's seat and pulled down a sleek, rounded
glass control panel. The cabin, designed to fly a crew of seven,
looked more like a Star Trek movie set than the flight deck of
NASA's now-retired space shuttle.
Dragon, which launches on a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket, is one
of three privately owned space taxis vying for NASA development
funds and launch contracts.
The U.S. space agency turned over space station cargo runs
and crew ferry flights after retiring its fleet of shuttles in
2011. SpaceX already has a $1.6 billion contract for 12 station
resupply missions. Orbital Sciences Corp has a separate,
$1.9 billion contract for eight cargo flights.
NASA also has been working with SpaceX, Boeing Co and
privately owned Sierra Nevada Corp on a related commercial
program to develop spaceships to fly astronauts, with the goal
of breaking Russia's monopoly on station crew transports before
the end of 2017.
The United States currently pays Russia more than $60
million per person for round-trip flights on the Russian Soyuz
capsule. The price climbs to more than $70 million in 2016 and
to $76 million in 2017.
Musk hopes to bring down the cost of flying in space by
reusing both the Falcon 9 rockets and Dragon spaceships.
"So long as we continue to throw away rockets and spacecraft
we will never have true access to space. It'll always be
incredibly expensive. If aircraft were thrown away with each
flight, nobody would be able to fly ... or very few," Musk said.
NASA is expected to select one or two space taxi designs
this summer for final development and test flights.
(Editing by Christopher Cushing)