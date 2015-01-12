By Irene Klotz
CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. Jan 12 A SpaceX Dragon
capsule wrapped up a two-day journey to the International Space
Station on Monday, the first U.S. cargo run to the orbital
outpost in four months, a NASA TV broadcast showed.
Astronauts working inside the station used a robotic crane
to pluck the capsule from orbit at 5:54 a.m. EST (1054 GMT) as
the spaceships sailed 262 miles (422 km) over the Mediterranean
Sea.
"We're excited to have it on board," station commander Butch
Wilmore radioed to Mission Control in Houston.
Dragon became the first U.S. cargo ship to reach the station
following a launch accident in October that claimed an Orbital
Sciences Corp Cygnus capsule.
Orbital and SpaceX have NASA contracts worth a combined $3.5
billion for station resupply missions.
Privately owned Space Exploration Technologies, the
company's official name, had planned to follow Orbital's mission
in December, but delayed the launch to review a potential
problem with its Falcon 9 rocket.
The booster successfully lifted off from Cape Canaveral Air
Force Station in Florida on Saturday.
After sending the Dragon cargo ship on its way to orbit, the
discarded rocket turned around and attempted to land itself on a
platform in the Atlantic Ocean located northeast of the launch
site.
The 14-story tall rocket ran out of hydraulic fluid to
maneuver its steering fins and crashed, but managed to hit the
300-by-100 foot (91-by-30 meter) platform, bolstering confidence
in the company's long-term goal to land and reuse its rockets.
"Bodes well for the future," SpaceX founder and Chief
Executive Officer Elon Musk posted on Twitter.
The company will attempt the ocean landing again on its next
mission, slated for liftoff from Florida on Jan. 29.
The Dragon capsule is loaded with more than 5,100 pounds
(2,313 kg) of food, clothing, equipment and science experiments
for the six-member station crew. The cargo includes an
instrument that will measure clouds and aerosols in Earth's
atmosphere.
The capsule will remain docked to the station for about four
weeks before flying back to Earth.
(Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)