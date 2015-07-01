By Irene Klotz and Andrea Shalal
| CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla./WASHINGTON, July 1
CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla./WASHINGTON, July 1 CAPE
CANAVERAL, Fla/WASHINGTON July 1 SpaceX can compete
to launch a U.S. Global Positioning System satellite despite a
Falcon 9 rocket accident this weekend, the Air Force said on
Wednesday.
"SpaceX remains certified and can compete for the upcoming
GPS III launch service," Lt. General Samuel Greaves, who heads
the Air Force's Space and Missile Systems Center, wrote in an
email to Reuters.
The Air Force plans to release a solicitation for launch
service proposals this month, the first time SpaceX, which is
owned and operated by technology entrepreneur Elon Musk, will be
eligible to compete against United Launch Alliance (ULA). The
joint-venture of Lockheed-Martin and Boeing has
had a monopoly on the military's launch business.
In May, SpaceX won a hard-fought, two-year battle to have
its Falcon 9 rocket certified to fly military and national
security satellites. On Sunday, one of those rockets exploded
after liftoff.
The cause of the accident, which claimed a cargo ship
heading to the International Space Station for NASA and was the
first Falcon 9 launch failure in 19 flights, is under
investigation.
While not directly involved in the mission, the Air Force
said it has been invited to observe the accident investigation
and has offered support.
SpaceX is leading the investigation, with support from NASA
and the Federal Aviation Administration, which oversees
commercial space launches in the United States.
Preliminary analysis indicates a problem with the liquid
oxygen system of the rocket's upper-stage engine.
SpaceX President Gwynne Shotwell told reporters after the
accident that Falcon 9 launches would be suspended "a number of
months, or so" pending the results of the investigation.
"We are working with our partners to prepare for potential
delays on the order of a few months," SpaceX wrote in an email
to Reuters.
The rocket that blew up on Sunday was the third cargo ship
lost in the past eight months. In October, an Orbital ATK
Antares rocket exploded seconds after liftoff from Virginia.
Orbital is buying new engines for the rocket and expects to
return to flight next year.
In April, a Russian Progress capsule failed to separate
properly from its Soyuz launcher, dooming the ship. Russia hopes
to break the string of launch failures with liftoff of another
Soyuz rocket and Progress capsule at 12:55 a.m. EDT/0455 GMT on
Friday.
(irene.klotz@thomsonreuters.com; Editing by Christian Plumb)