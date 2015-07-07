By Irene Klotz
CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. July 7 SpaceX is still
homing in on why its Falcon 9 rocket exploded after liftoff last
week, unable to resolve conflicting data radioed back to the
ground before the explosion, CEO Elon Musk said on Tuesday.
"It's a huge blow to SpaceX. We take these missions
incredibly seriously," Musk said at a webcast International
Space Station research and development conference in Boston.
So far, no one theory can account for the data collected
prior to the rocket's breakup about 2-1/2 minutes after launch
from Cape Canaveral Air Force Station on June 28.
"The data does seem to be quite difficult to interpret.
Whatever happened is not a simple straightforward thing," Musk
said.
SpaceX plans to take its findings to the Federal Aviation
Administration, which oversees U.S. commercial launches, NASA
and some customers to see if an outside eye can help resolve the
conundrum.
"We want to see if we can get to what the most likely root
cause is, look at both what we think most likely happened, and
then anything that's a close call and try to address all of
those things and maximize probability of success for future
missions," Musk said.
Musk declined to elaborate on the most likely cause of the
accident, but expects to be able to release more information by
the end of the week.
"At this point, the only thing that's really clear is there
was some kind of overpressure event in the upper-stage liquid
oxygen tank. The exact cause and the sequence of events, there
is still no clear theory that fits with all the data," Musk
said.
SpaceX is one of two commercial companies hired by NASA
after the shuttles were retired to fly cargo to the station, a
$100 billion research laboratory that flies about 260 miles (418
km) above Earth.
The other U.S. cargo line, operated by Orbital ATK,
has been grounded since October following another launch
accident.
Russia lost a cargo ship after a botched launch in April,
but successfully delivered a replacement on Sunday.
The accidents had no immediate impacts on the station, which is
staffed by rotating crews of astronauts and cosmonauts.
SpaceX has a backlog of nearly 50 Falcon rocket launches on
its schedule, worth more than $7 billion. The company said after
the accident it hopes to be back flying within the next several
months.
(Editing by W Simon)