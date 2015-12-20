CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla., Dec 20, Elon Musk's SpaceX
on Sunday postponed launch of an upgraded Falcon 9 rocket and an
attempt to land the booster at the launch site, saying the
tricky touchdown would have a better chance of success if
delayed for 24 hours.
A smooth landing would provide a big boost to Musk's Space
Exploration Technologies, or SpaceX, and its long-term ambition
of refurbishing and reusing its rockets, an advance that could
slash launch costs.
The mission, rescheduled for 8:33 p.m. ET on Monday (0133
GMT), is the first for SpaceX since June 28, when the Falcon 9
failed during an attempt to deliver cargo to the International
Space Station for NASA.
"Tomorrow night (Monday) has a 10 percent higher chance of
good landing. Punting 24 hours," Musk wrote on Twitter a few
hours before Sunday's planned liftoff at 8:29 p.m. ET (0129
GMT).
The revamped rocket will carry 11 small communications
satellites for ORBCOMM Inc, which provides messaging
services for retailers, shipping containers and others.
It is about 30 percent more powerful than previous SpaceX
models and comes equipped with a more robust landing system.
The Falcon's nine-engine main stage will attempt to touch
down a few miles away from the launch site at a refurbished
landing pad at Cape Canaveral Air Force Station in Florida.
Rival Blue Origin, a space startup founded by Amazon.com
Chief Executive Jeff Bezos, nailed a similar landing test last
month. Unlike SpaceX, which has a backlog of more than 60
launches, worth about $8 billion, Blue Origin is still
conducting test flights.
SpaceX previously experimented landing its rockets on a
platform in the ocean, so far unsuccessfully.
The Hawthorne, California, company was founded in 2002 by
Musk, who also serves as chief executive of Tesla Motors Inc.,
the electric car maker.
(Editing by Frank McGurty and Diane Craft)