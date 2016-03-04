CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla., March 4 A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket blasted off from Florida on Friday on a satellite-delivery mission that will involve an attempt to make a return landing at sea.

There was no immediate word from Elon Musk's privately owned Space Exploration Technologies on whether the first stage of the rocket returned intact to a landing platform floating in the Atlantic Ocean off Florida.

The rocket, carrying the 12,613-pound (5,721 kg) Boeing-built SES satellite, lifted off from Cape Canaveral Air Force Station at 6:35 p.m. EST (2335 GMT). The launch, which had been delayed four times since Feb. 24, marked the second of more than 12 SpaceX flights expected this year. (Reporting by Irene Klotz from Cape Canveral; Editing by Steve Gorman and Chris Reese)