By Irene Klotz
CAPE CANAVERAL Fla. Feb 9 Space Exploration
Technologies will try again Tuesday to launch a Falcon 9 rocket
with a U.S. satellite intended to watch for threatening solar
storms, NASA said on Monday.
Liftoff from Cape Canaveral Air Force Station in Florida had
been planned for Sunday, but was called off two minutes before
launch because of a problem with an Air Force radar system
needed to track the rocket during flight.
The launch was then postponed to Monday, but a poor weather
forecast prompted SpaceX, as the California company is known, to
reschedule for Tuesday.
Liftoff with the Deep Space Climate Observatory, or DSCOVR,
a partnership of NASA and the National Oceanic and Atmospheric
Administration, is now planned for 6:05 p.m. EST (2305 GMT).
The delay positions SpaceX, a rapidly growing firm owned and
operated by technology entrepreneur Elon Musk, for an
unprecedented simultaneous rocket launch and spaceship recovery,
as it prepares also for Tuesday's return of a Dragon cargo ship
from the International Space Station.
"Tuesday will be a busy day, but SpaceX has planned and
prepared for this scenario. We have separate operations and
recovery teams on both coasts so we are equipped to handle both
events simultaneously," said SpaceX spokesman John Taylor.
The Dragon capsule, launched during the last Falcon 9 rocket
flight in January, is due to depart the station at 2:09 p.m. EST
(1909 GMT). The International Space Station, owned and operated
by 15 countries, is a $100 billion laboratory that flies about
260 miles (418 km) above Earth.
Shortly after Dragon's departure, a SpaceX launch team in
Florida will decide whether to proceed with fueling the
two-stage rocket with kerosene and liquid oxygen for flight.
Meteorologists on Monday were predicting a 70 percent chance
of acceptable weather for the sunset launch, NASA said.
As the launch countdown is under way, the Dragon capsule
will fire its braking rocket to leave orbit, aiming for a
parachute splashdown in the Pacific Ocean, about 310 miles (500
km) off the coast of Baja California, at 4:44 PST (0744 EST,
0044 GMT).
Meanwhile in the Atlantic, a second SpaceX recovery team
will be stationed near a floating landing pad where the
discarded first stage of the Falcon rocket, due to launch at
sunset, will attempt to touch down. SpaceX has been working on
technology to recover and reuse its rockets, potentially
slashing launch costs.
The primary goal of Tuesday's launch is to send the DSCOVR
observatory, a $340 million project, into an orbit that is more
than three times farther from Earth than the moon.
Once in position, the spacecraft will serve as a weather
buoy to give forecasters about an hour's advance notice of
potentially dangerous solar storms, which can damage satellites,
interrupt GPS signals and disrupt power grids on Earth.
DSCOVR also has two Earth-watching sensors, including a
camera that will take pictures every two hours of the sun-lit
side of the planet that will be posted on the Internet.
