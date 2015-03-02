By Irene Klotz
CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. March 1 A Space Exploration
Technologies rocket blasted off from Cape Canaveral Air Force
Station on Sunday to put the world's first all-electric
communications satellites into orbit.
The 22-story tall booster soared off its seaside launch pad
at 10:50 a.m. EST (0350 GMT), the third flight in less than two
months for SpaceX, as the privately owned, California-based
company is known.
Perched on top of the rocket were a pair of satellites built
by Boeing and owned by Paris-based Eutelsat
Communications and Bermuda-based ABS, whose majority
owner is the European private equity firm Permira.
Eutelsat and ABS shared satellite manufacturing and launch
costs, a business arrangement spurred by technological
innovation.
The satellites launched on Sunday are outfitted with
lightweight, all-electric engines, rather than conventional
chemical propulsion systems, to reach and maintain orbit.
That enabled two spacecraft to be launched aboard one
medium-sized Falcon 9 rocket.
"The value of electrical propulsion is that it allows the
satellite operator to need much less fuel than when the
satellite has chemical propulsion," Eutelsat chief executive
Michel de Rosen said in an interview before launch.
"You can have a much lighter satellite, so that, in theory,
the cost of your launch is much reduced."
SpaceX, owned and operated by technology entrepreneur Elon
Musk, turned the theoretical price cuts into reality, breaking
what de Rosen calls "a quasi-monopoly" Europe's Arianespace had
on the small satellite launch market.
Terms of the deal were not disclosed, although SpaceX's
website lists a Falcon 9 launch as costing $61 million.
The disadvantage of electric propulsion is that it will take
the satellites months, rather than weeks, to reach their
operational orbits about 22,300 miles (35,800 km) above Earth,
high enough to appear virtually parked over a particular part of
the globe.
Eutelsat's spacecraft will become part of a 35-member
network providing a range of mobile, internet, video and other
communications services. The new satellite expands the company's
reach into the Americas.
ABS, which currently has six satellites, will position its
new spacecraft to also serve customers in Europe, Africa and the
Middle East.
The companies are partnering for a second pair of satellites
that are due to launch aboard another Falcon 9 rocket later this
year. SpaceX also flies cargo missions to the International
Space Station for NASA and is working on an upgraded spaceship
to fly astronauts as well.
(Editing by Paul Tait)