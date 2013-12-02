By Irene Klotz
CAPE CANAVERAL Fla. Dec 2 Space Exploration
Technologies, also known as SpaceX, plans to try again on Monday
to launch its first commercial communications satellite after
its Falcon 9 rocket was twice sidelined by technical issues,
officials said.
Liftoff of the Falcon 9 rocket and a 3.5-ton (3,175 kg)
communications satellite owned by Luxembourg-based SES S.A. was
targeted for 5:41 p.m. EST (2241 GMT) on Monday from Cape
Canaveral Air Force Station in Florida.
An onboard computer automatically aborted launch seconds
before liftoff on Thursday when it detected the first-stage
engine wasn't ramping up thrust levels as quickly as expected.
The rocket was returned to its processing hangar for
inspections. Engineers discovered that oxygen had gotten inside
the rocket's ground-based engine igniter system.
"Rocket engines are healthy, but cleaning turbopump gas
generators will take another day," company founder and chief
executive Elon Musk posted on Twitter.
The rocket's nine Merlin first-stage engines use a
hypergolic igniter fluid called triethylaluminum-triethylborane,
or TEA-TEB. A previous launch attempt on Nov. 25 was called off
after several technical glitches, including an issue with the
rocket's first-stage liquid oxygen pressurization system.
"Want to be super careful," Musk wrote on Twitter after the
scrub.
The privately owned firm is looking to extend its successful
six-flight Falcon 9 record with its first launch to the orbits
used by communications satellites.
The SES-8 satellite aboard the Falcon 9, for example, is
expected to fly more than 22,300 miles (36,000 km) above Earth
and provide television, cable, broadband and other services to
customers in India, China, Vietnam and elsewhere in South Asia.
SpaceX previously flew three missions for NASA to fly cargo
to the International Space Station, which orbits about 250 miles
(about 400 km) above Earth, and three test flights, including a
Sept. 29 launch of an upgraded Falcon 9 rocket.
SES is paying SpaceX about $55 million for the launch, a
fraction of what competitors in Russia and Europe charge for
rides on Proton and Ariane rockets.
SES-8 is the first commercial communications satellite to be
launched from Cape Canaveral in four years.
In the 1980s, the United States dominated the commercial
launch industry, now worth about $6.5 billion a year, a report
by the Satellite Industry Association trade organization showed.
Overall, revenue from the global satellite industry was $190
billion in 2012, the association's report said.
SpaceX has a backlog of nearly 50 launches worth about $4
billion, including 10 more space station cargo runs for NASA.
Most of the rest of SpaceX's manifest are launches for
commercial customers, like SES, which operates the world's
second-largest fleet of communications satellites, and Intelsat
, the largest fleet operator.
Besides staking a claim in the commercial launch business,
SpaceX wants to break the monopoly United Launch Alliance - a
partnership of Boeing and Lockheed Martin - has
on launching reconnaissance and communications satellites for
the U.S. military.
SpaceX needs three successful flights of its upgraded Falcon
booster to be eligible to compete for the military's launch
business. Monday's launch with the SES satellite would be the
second.