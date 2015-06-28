* Cause of accident not yet clear
* Second successive botched mission to supply space station
* Failure not considered a danger to three-man station crew
By Irene Klotz
CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. - An unmanned SpaceX rocket exploded
about two minutes after liftoff from Florida on Sunday,
destroying a cargo ship bound for the International Space
Station in the latest in a string of mishaps in supplying the
orbiting outpost.
The 208-foot-tall (63-meter) Falcon 9 rocket had flown 18
times previously since its 2010 debut, all successfully. Those
missions included six station cargo runs for NASA under a
15-flight contract worth more than $2 billion.
However SpaceX, a company founded and owned by technology
entrepreneur Elon Musk, has twice previously tried and failed in
an experiment to land the rocket on a platform in the ocean.
Sunday's accident soon after liftoff from Cape Canaveral Air
Force Station was the second successive botched mission to
resupply the space station. A Russian Progress cargo ship failed
to reach the outpost in April following a problem with its Soyuz
launcher.
The cause of Sunday's explosion was not yet clear, officials
said.
"This was a blow to us. We lost a lot of research equipment
on this flight," NASA Associate Administrator Bill Gerstenmaier
told a news conference.
The explosion also marks a setback for SpaceX, or Space
Exploration Technologies. The company was poised to compete for
the first time against United Launch Alliance, a joint venture
of Lockheed Martin Corp and Boeing Co and the
current sole launch provider for military and spy satellite
launches, to launch a GPS III satellite.
An investigation into the explosion will ground the Falcon 9
rockets for "a number of months or so" but less than a year,
SpaceX President Gwynne Shotwell told the news conference.
A preliminary analysis indicated a problem with the rocket's
upper-stage engine, Musk said on Twitter.
The company had hoped to use the rocket's discarded
14-story-tall first stage in an innovative landing test, part of
its overall goal to refurbish and refly its rockets, slashing
launch costs.
A platform had been stationed in the Atlantic Ocean in hopes
of serving as a landing pad. Instead, the rocket broke apart in
mid-air. Recovery teams were dispatched to attempt to collect
debris for analysis.
Two previous experiments, in January and April, came close
to succeeding but technical problems caused the rockets to crash
into the platform.
SPACE STATION SUPPLIES
The International Space Station crew - two Russian
cosmonauts and an American astronaut - has about four months of
food and supplies on board, so the loss of the cargo shipment
does not pose an immediate problem for them, said NASA station
program manager Mike Suffredini.
The station is expected to be returned to its full,
six-member crew in July. But if food or water supplies dwindled
to 45 days, some of the crew could return home via the Russian
Soyuz capsules that are parked at the outpost.
Sunday's accident leaves the United States temporarily
dependent on Russia and Japan to resupply the station. NASA's
second cargo transporter, run by Orbital ATK, remains
grounded following a launch accident in October.
Russia hopes to return its troubled Soyuz rocket and
Progress cargo ship to flight on Friday. Japan is slated to fly
its HTV capsule to the station in August.
Sunday's problem started about two minutes and 19 seconds
after liftoff when SpaceX lost contact with the Falcon, NASA
launch commentator George Diller said.
The accident occurred just before the rocket was to discard
its first stage two minutes and 39 seconds after liftoff.
Despite the explosion, one SpaceX customer voiced support in
the company and the Falcon 9.
"One inevitable failure for such a young system should not
in any way shake anyone's faith in the rocket or the team.
What's amazing is that it took this long to happen," said Mike
Gold, business operations director with Nevada-based Bigelow
Aerospace.
The Dragon capsule was loaded with 5,461 pounds (2,477 kg)
of food, clothing, equipment and science experiments for the
space station, a $100 billion research laboratory that flies
about 260 miles (420 km) above Earth.
Dragon is the only one of the four cargo ships flying to the
station that can return science experiments and gear to Earth.
The other spacecraft - Russia's Progress, Orbital's Cygnus and
Japan's HTV - burn up in the atmosphere after they make their
deliveries and are released back into space.
Equipment lost aboard Dragon include a spacesuit, water
filtration equipment, an oxygen tank and a docking system so
space taxis under development by SpaceX and Boeing can park at
the station. NASA hopes to turn over crew transportation to the
U.S. companies before the end of 2017, breaking Russia's
monopoly.
Including its station cargo runs for NASA, SpaceX has a
backlog of nearly 50 missions, worth more than $7 billion,
including dozens of commercial communications satellites.
The company last month won U.S. Air Force certification to
fly military and national security missions on the Falcon 9.
SpaceX holds a second NASA contract, worth up to $2.6 billion,
to upgrade its Dragon capsule to fly astronauts to the station.
Boeing's contract is worth up $4.2 billion.
(Reporting by Irene Klotz; Additional reporting by Andrea
Shalal in Washington; Editing by Eric Beech and Frances Kerry)