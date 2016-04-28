By Irene Klotz
| CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla., April 28
CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla., April 28 The U.S. Air
Force will save 40 percent by buying a GPS satellite launch from
Elon Musk's SpaceX compared with what United Launch Alliance has
been charging, the head of the Space and Missile Systems Center
said on Thursday.
The Air Force on Wednesday awarded SpaceX an $83 million
contract to launch the satellite, breaking the monopoly that ULA
partners Lockheed Martin Corp and Boeing Co had
held on military space launches for more than a
decade.
The disclosure of the cost gap between SpaceX and ULA
highlights the challenge the latter will face in competing for
future launch business.
"We believe ... the awarded price for this mission is about
40 percent cheaper than (the) government estimate for previous
missions," Lieutenant General Samuel Greaves, head of the Air
Force's Space and Missile Systems Center, told reporters on a
conference call.
ULA is responding to competition from SpaceX and other
startup ventures by slashing costs and overhauling its lineup of
rockets. The venture is upgrading its workhorse Atlas 5 rocket,
cutting launch prices to less than $100 million per flight, and
dropping its costly Delta 4 rocket line, ULA executives have
said.
The Colorado-based firm plans to eliminate 875 jobs, or
about one-quarter of its workforce, before the end of 2017, so
it can better compete against SpaceX and other rivals, including
the Jeff Bezos-backed Blue Origin, ULA Chief Executive Tory
Bruno told Reuters in recent interviews.
SpaceX and ULA are the only two companies certified to fly
high-value national security and military payloads. Greaves said
the Air Force received a second bid for the GPS 3 launch
contract awarded to SpaceX, but would not elaborate.
ULA did not bid for the GPS 3 launch contract, but said on
Thursday it intended to compete for future military launches.
"ULA is eager to respond to future national security launch
opportunities," company spokeswoman Jessica Rye said in a
statement.
Greaves said the Air Force is reviewing the GPS launch
service solicitation and assessing feedback from industry before
releasing its next request for launch service proposals in May
or June.
The Air Force had relied solely on United Launch Alliance to
launch satellites for the past decade, but decided to open up
competition for a series of nine satellite launches to be
awarded by 2018.
