CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. Sept 21 An unmanned Falcon
9 rocket blasted off from Cape Canaveral Air Force Station in
Florida on Sunday to deliver a cargo ship to the International
Space Station for NASA.
The 208-foot (63-meter) tall booster, built and launched by
privately owned Space Exploration Technologies, bolted off its
seaside launch pad at 1:52 a.m. EDT/0552 GMT, slicing the
night-time sky with a bright plume of light as it headed into
orbit.
Ten minutes later, the Dragon cargo capsule perched on top
of the rocket was released to begin a two-day journey to the
space station, a $100 billion research complex that flies about
260 miles (420 km) above Earth.
The spaceship is loaded with more than 5,000 pounds (2,268
kg) of equipment, supplies and science experiments, including 20
live mice for medical experiments, a prototype 3-D printer and
an instrument to monitor ocean wind speeds.
The mission, which was delayed one day by poor weather, is
the fourth under the company's 12-flight $1.6 billion NASA
contract for cargo delivery services.
Sunday's launch was the second in two weeks for
California-based SpaceX, the fastest turnaround between missions
since Falcon 9 rockets began flying in June 2010.
"We are ramping up for that launch rate, and actually even
more than that," Hans Koenigsmann, Space Exploration
Technologies (SpaceX) vice president of mission assurance, told
reporters at a prelaunch news conference.
The company has a backlog of nearly 50 launches, worth
nearly $5 billion, on its manifest, said SpaceX spokesman John
Taylor.
Last week, SpaceX won a second NASA contract, worth up to
$2.6 billion, to upgrade and fly its Dragon capsules for
astronauts - and potentially paying tourists as well. A crewed
Dragon spaceship is targeted for a debut test flight in 2016.
NASA also awarded Boeing a $4.2 billion contract to
develop and fly a second space taxi. The price difference is
primarily the cost of the launcher.
SpaceX's Falcon 9 rockets sell for about $61 million. Boeing
plans to buy Atlas 5 rockets, which cost about $150 million.
United Launch Alliance, a partnership of Boeing and Lockheed
Martin, manufactures and sells Atlas 5, which
predominantly are used for U.S. military missions.
SpaceX, owned and operated by technology entrepreneur Elon
Musk, is gunning for that business as well. A lawsuit is pending
in federal court contesting the U.S. Air Force's latest
non-competed award to United Launch Alliance.
So far, the company's Falcon 9 rockets have flown 13 times,
all successfully.
Dragon is due to reach the space station at 7:04 a.m.
EDT/1104 GMT on Tuesday.
