By Irene Klotz
CAPE CANAVERAL Fla. May 6 A Space Exploration
Technologies' passenger spaceship made a quick debut test flight
on Wednesday, shooting itself off a Florida launch pad to
demonstrate a key emergency escape system.
The 20 foot- (6 meter) tall Dragon capsule, a modified
version of the spacecraft that flies cargo to the International
Space Station, fired up its eight, side-mounted thruster engines
at 9 a.m. EDT/1300 GMT to catapult nearly one mile (1.6 km) up
and over the Atlantic Ocean.
The flight ended less than two minutes later with the
capsule's parachute splash-down about 1.4 miles (2.6 km) east of
the Cape Canaveral Air Force Station launch site.
"I think this bodes quite well for the future of the
program," SpaceX founder and chief executive Elon Musk told
reporters on a conference call after the flight. "It was quite a
complicated test."
The purpose of the flight was to demonstrate an escape
system to carry the capsule to safety in case of a fire or
accident during launch.
"It's kind of like an ejection seat in an airplane. You have
the ability to leave the pad sitting in the capsule and the
capsule would come off and land," NASA astronaut Eric Boe said
during an interview on NASA TV.
"It's one of the things the shuttle didn't have," added Boe,
who twice flew as a space shuttle pilot.
NASA retired the shuttles in 2011 and invested in commercial
designs for a new generation of space taxis. The U.S. space
agency has contracts worth a combined $6.8 billion with
privately owned SpaceX, as the California-based firm is known,
and Boeing for spaceship development and up to six
flights per company.
NASA hopes to be flying astronauts to the space station on
U.S. spaceships by December 2017, breaking Russia's monopoly on
crew ferry flights. NASA currently pays Russia about $63 million
per person for rides on its Soyuz capsules.
No astronauts were aboard the heavily instrumented Dragon
capsule that flew Wednesday, though a crash dummy was strapped
into a seat in the crew cabin. Musk said the capsule reached a
peak speed of 345 mph (555 kph).
"That's pretty zippy," he said.
SpaceX plans to refly the capsule as early as this summer
aboard a Falcon 9 rocket to test an abort maneuver at supersonic
speed and high altitude. The rocket will fly from SpaceX's
launch pad at Vandenberg Air Force Base in California.
