By Jim Forsyth
| SAN ANTONIO
SAN ANTONIO Aug 4 Privately owned SpaceX will
submit an application to build a commercial launch facility near
the Texas border city of Brownsville after winning approval for
the plan from the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration, the
company said on Monday.
Space Exploration Technologies Corp, the company's formal
name, last year entered the commercial satellite launch market
with prices it says are far cheaper than competitors.
The Hawthorne, California-based company, owned and operated
by technology entrepreneur Elon Musk, also flies cargo to the
International Space Station under a $1.6 billion contract with
NASA. Its Texas launch site, which will be its fourth in the
United States, will be supported with investment from the state.
"SpaceX is excited to expand our work in Texas with the
world's first commercial launch complex designed specifically
for orbital missions," Musk said in a statement.
The state has offered about $15 million in incentives and
investment for the rocket center. It will also fund more than
$80 million in capital improvements to Boca Chica Beach, a Texas
state park at the mouth of the Rio Grande, the office of
Governor Rick Perry said.
Perry's office said SpaceX will bring 300 direct jobs to the
region, which more recently has been in the news as one of the
key locations where large numbers of children from Central
America cross from Mexico into the United States.
Musk and Perry said the agreement is contingent on the
spaceport permit approvals and local economic development
incentives.
SpaceX has been buying property in the area and the Texas
Legislature in 2013 approved the temporary closing of the park
for rocket launches. Last month, the FAA, which oversees
commercial space flight in the United States, gave its
preliminary approval for the project.
SpaceX regularly flies from a leased and renovated launch
pad at Cape Canaveral Air Force Station in Florida. It also has
flown once from Vandenberg Air Force Base in California and has
an agreement with NASA to lease one of the mothballed space
shuttle launch pads at the Kennedy Space Center in Florida.
The company wants a fourth launch site for its growing
commercial business.
One of its major U.S. competitors is Vienna, Virginia-based
Orbital Sciences Corp.
(Additional reporting by Irene Klotz in Cape Canaveral,
Florida; Writing by Jon Herskovitz; Editing by Eric Walsh)