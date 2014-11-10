(Updates with safe return of three crewmen aboard Soyuz
capsule)
By Irene Klotz
Nov 9 A veteran Russian cosmonaut and two
International Space Station crewmates, one from the United
States and one from Germany, returned safely to Earth on Sunday
with a parachute landing of their Soyuz capsule in Kazakhstan,
ending 5-1/2 months in orbit.
Maxim Suraev of the Russian space agency, who was commander
of the station during the mission, climbed into the Soyuz craft
with NASA astronaut Reid Wiseman and German flight engineer
Alexander Gerst from the European Space Agency and departed the
orbital outpost at 7:31 p.m. EST/0031 GMT.
About 3-1/2 hours later, the capsule descended through cold,
windy and overcast skies to touch down on the frozen steppes
northeast of Arkalyk.
Early-morning temperatures in Kazakhstan registered just 23
degrees Fahrenheit (minus-5 degrees Celsius), mission
commentator Rob Navias said on a live NASA Television broadcast
of the landing.
Recovery teams were standing by to help Suraev, Wiseman and
Gerst out of their capsule, the same spacecraft they rode to
reach the station on May 28.
The crew's last few weeks in orbit were among the busiest of
their mission, with the departure of a Dragon cargo capsule sent
to the station by private launch company Space Exploration
Technologies and the arrival of a Russian freighter.
The Russian cargo ship docked with the station less than a
day after an unmanned Orbital Sciences Corp. rocket carrying
another supply capsule bound for the space station exploded
seconds after liftoff from Virginia.
"It's been an honor and a privilege to spend 165 days up
here. With that said, I'm looking forward to heading home,"
Wiseman said during a change-of-command ceremony carried live
from the space station on NASA Television.
Two other Russian cosmonauts and the newly named station
commander, NASA astronaut Barry "Butch" Wilmore, remained aboard
the orbital outpost, a $100-billion research laboratory that
flies about 260 miles (418 km) above Earth.
They will be joined on Nov. 23 by cosmonaut Anton
Shkaplerov, NASA astronaut Terry Virts and Italy's Samantha
Cristoforetti, who will fly aboard another Soyuz capsule
launching from the Baikonur Cosmodrome in Kazakhstan.
The space station, which has been permanently staffed since
Nov. 2, 2000, is owned and run by a partnership of 15 nations.
"They say this is the most complex machine that humanity has
ever built," Gerst said on Saturday. "Even after half a year on
board, it is impossible for me to fathom how complex it is to
actually operate this machine."
(Reporting by Irene Klotz from Cape Canaveral, Fla.; Editing by
Steve Gorman, Eric Walsh and Clarence Fernandez)