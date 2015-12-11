ALMATY/CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. Dec 11 Three
International Space Station crew members landed in the snowy
steppe to the northeast of the Kazakh city of Zhezkazgan on
Friday, a NASA Television broadcast showed.
A capsule carrying NASA astronaut Kjell Lindgren, Russian
cosmonaut Oleg Kononenko and Japan's Kimiya Yui was found by a
search and rescue group whose four helicopters braved very
strong winds and low clouds to reach the touchdown site.
Lindgren, Kononenko and Yui have been in orbit for nearly
five months. Their replacements are slated to blast off from
Kazakhstan's Baikonur Cosmodrome on Tuesday.
Left aboard the $100 billion station are U.S. astronaut and
commander Scott Kelly and Russian flight engineers Mikhail
Kornienko and Sergey Volkov.
Kelly and Kornienko are in the final months of a year-long
mission, the longest stint in space since crews began living on
the station in 2000. They are due to land on March 1.
Six Russian cosmonauts previously spent more than 300 days
in space aboard the now-defunct Soviet station Mir. The longest
flight lasted nearly 438 days.
Kelly and Kornienko's year-long mission is a trial run as
the 15-nation station partnership begins planning for longer
missions to the moon, Mars and other destinations beyond the
space station.
(Reporting by Irene Klotz and Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by
Richard Balmforth)