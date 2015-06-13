FRANKFURT, June 13 The incoming head of the
European Space Agency said in a published interview that the
International Space Station should be opened up to astronauts
from India and China.
The $100 billion space station, visible from Earth to the
naked eye, is a habitable research outpost backed by 15
countries including the United States, Russia and Germany. China
and India are not part of the group.
"We need to get away from the principle of being a closed
club," Johann-Dietrich Woerner told German magazine Spiegel.
The space station is funded through 2020 and an extension
until 2024 is under discussion.
An extension would give the U.S. space agency more time to
develop the technologies needed for eventual human missions to
Mars, the long-term goal of NASA's human space programme.
Keeping the station in orbit beyond 2020 also opens a window
for commercial companies and researchers to benefit from hefty
U.S. investment in the outpost.
NASA's costs for operating the station, which flies about
250 miles (400 km) above Earth, run about $3 billion a year.
Woerner also said that Europeans, who currently rely on
Russia to travel into space, could launch their own manned
rockets in five years. "I don't give up hope that we Europeans
will manage our own take-off into orbit."
(Writing By John O'Donnell)