By Raushan Nurshayeva
ASTANA, Sept 12 Kazakhstan welcomed the world's
most experienced space flier and two rookie crewmates on
Saturday, including Denmark's first-ever astronaut, who returned
from the International Space Station with a bull's-eye parachute
landing.
The descent capsule departed the space station at 2139 GMT
and landed at 0051 GMT in the steppe southeast of Dzhezkazgan in
central Kazakhstan.
Russian cosmonaut Gennady Padalka, 57, the former station
commander, returned from his fifth spaceflight with a record 879
days in orbit. He broke the record of six-time flier Sergei
Krikalev, who has a career total 803 days in space.
Returning with Padalka were Andreas Mogensen of the European
Space Agency, jokingly dubbed "Denmark's Gagarin" after Yuri
Gagarin, the first man in space, and Aidyn Aimbetov, the third
Kazakh cosmonaut, both of whom spent less than 10 days in orbit.
Several hours later the trio were brought by helicopter to
the airport of Kazakhstan's capital, Astana, where Kazakh
President Nursultan Nazarbayev gave them a red-carpet reception.
"You've spent so much time in space, but you look great,"
Nazarbayev told Padalka.
"I congratulate you on your cosmonaut and all of us on the
successful completion of our work," Padalka said.
"There are 200 states in the world, but not all of them get
the luck of sending their citizens into space," Nazarbayev said.
"We are one of those rare cases - and we have launched three
cosmonauts already, not one."
Mogensen said the crew had had "a fantastic mission" at the
ISS, whose nine members represented five different nationalities
at the time.
"This is a superb example of what can be achieved together
when we work together across borders and boundaries," he said.
Nazarbayev later gave the crew apples - a symbol of
Kazakhstan - and a plane took them to Russia's Star City.
Mogensen and Aimbetov launched with Padalka's replacement,
cosmonaut Sergey Volkov, on Sept. 2.
That flight was originally to have included British soprano
and aspiring space tourist Sarah Brightman. Citing family
reasons, Brightman stopped training in May and relinquished her
seat to Aimbetov.
Volkov remains aboard the station, along with five
crewmates, including newly named commander Scott Kelly, with the
U.S. National Aeronautics and Space Administration, and Russian
cosmonaut Mikhail Kornienko.
Kelly and Kornienko this week passed the halfway point of a
planned year-long stay in space, the longest tour of duty in the
station's 15-year history.
NASA and Russia are using the year-long mission to get
better insight into how microgravity affects human physical and
mental health and what countermeasures may mitigate any harmful
effects.
In a decade, NASA intends to begin flying astronauts farther
beyond the space station, a $100 billion orbiting laboratory
that orbits about 250 miles (400 km) above Earth. The long-term
goal of the U.S. space program is a human expedition to Mars in
the 2030s.
