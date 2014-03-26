(Adds Roscosmos comments)
By Irene Klotz
CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla., March 25 Two Russian
cosmonauts and a U.S. astronaut blasted off for six-month stay
aboard the International Space Station on Tuesday, a partnership
unaffected by the political rancor and economic sanctions
triggered by Russia's annexation of Crimea.
The Russian Soyuz rocket carrying cosmonauts Alexander
Skvortsov and Oleg Artemyev and NASA astronaut Steven Swanson
lifted off at 5:17 p.m. EDT/2117 GMT from the Baikonur
Cosmodrome in Kazakhstan.
The trip to the space station, a $100 billion research
laboratory that flies about 260 miles (418 km) above Earth, was
scheduled to take about six hours. However, an unknown problem
caused the crew's Soyuz capsule to skip two planned steering
maneuvers, delaying the crew's arrival until Thursday.
"The crew is in no danger. The Soyuz (is) equipped with
plenty of consumables to go even beyond the next two days,
should that be become necessary. Nobody expects that that will
be the case," mission commentator Rob Navias said during a NASA
Television broadcast.
Russian flight controllers expect to get more information
about why the Soyuz's thrusters failed to fire when the capsule
flies over ground communications stations later on Tuesday.
"Initial information indicates the problem may have been the
spacecraft was not in the proper orientation for the burn," NASA
said in a status report posted on its website.
Russia's state television channel Rossiya-24 quoted national
space agency Roscosmos as saying the flight of the Soyuz
spaceship was now taking place "in a reserve mode" after its
orientation engines failed to ignite.
"It's all normal on board," it said.
Docking was tentatively retargeted for 7:58 p.m. EDT/2358
GMT on Thursday.
Several hours before the docking, Soyuz will make a final
emergency manoeuvre to enter the orbit of the space station, RIA
news agency quoted a Russian space official as saying.
The arrival of Skvortsov, Artemyev and Swanson will return
the station to a full six-member crew. The orbital outpost, a
project of 15 nations, has been short-staffed since two other
cosmonauts and a NASA astronaut returned to Earth on March 11.
The space station partnership, overseen by the United States
and Russia, so far has been immunized from the political and
economic fallout following Russia's invasion of Ukraine's
Crimean peninsula.
"We don't want to see political turmoil and it could
ultimately get in the way of our spaceflight, but from the
operator standpoint ... this is absolutely a non-issue for us,"
NASA astronaut Reid Wiseman, who is due to fly to the station in
May, said in a CBS News interview on March 18.
"I mean, we're three really good friends climbing into a
Soyuz (capsule) to fly into space. All politics aside, there's
no doubt it's going to work for us," Wiseman said.
The United States currently pays Russia more than $63
million per seat to fly its astronauts to and from the space
station.
The Russian part of the station taps electricity generated
by U.S.-owned and operated solar wing panels and supplements its
ground-based communications with NASA's orbital satellite
network, among other U.S.-provided services.
One of the first orders of business for the newly arriving
station crewmembers will be to capture and berth a Space
Exploration Technologies' Dragon cargo capsule, which is due to
launch on Sunday from Cape Canaveral Air Force Station in
Florida.
Two Russian spacewalks are planned during the crew's
six-month mission, as well as two or three outings overseen by
NASA.
(Additional reporting by Maria Kiselyova in Moscow and Dmitry
Solovyov in Almaty; Editing by Eric Walsh)